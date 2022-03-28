ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marine Attack Squadron 214 shifts to the F-35B

By Jacqueline Aguilar
MCAS YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, Marine Aircraft Group 13, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), led a re-designation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma, Ariz.

The ceremony was held on March 25, 2022.

As part of the entire transition from the AV-8B Harrier to the F-35B Lightning II, VMA-214 was re-established as Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 214.

The F-35B Lightning II is substituting the AV-8B Harrier to present unmatched abilities to the Marine Corps and it symbolizes the progressiveness in air dominance by delivering the functional agility and tactical power Marines need to provide any support necessary.

"Having previously served in VMA-214 and flown the AV-8B for many years, the Black Sheep and the Harrier hold a special place in my heart," said U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. "As 3rd MAW says a bittersweet farewell to the Harrier, we are excited to increase our number of F-35B squadrons with the re-designation of VMFA-214."

According to MCAS, VMA-214 was originally designated as Marine Fighter Squadron (VMF) 214 on July 1, 1942, on Oahu, Hawaii, flying the F4F Wildcat prior to changing to the F4U-1 Corsair.

MCAS says the squadron concluded two combat tours under the last call-sign "Swashbucklers" before reforming as the "Black Sheep" under the leadership of U.S. Marine Corps Major Gregory "Pappy" Boyington in August 1943.

The Marines of VMF-214 chose the new squadron name to emphasize the pilots' mixed backgrounds.

KENS 5

US Marines killed in Norway crash were all stationed in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The U.S. Marine Corps identified four Marines killed when their Osprey helicopter crashed during a NATO drill in Norway. They were assigned to the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force and were stationed in North Carolina. II MEF identified the soldiers as:. Capt. Matthew...
MILITARY
