Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

By John Maakaron
Yardbarker
 1 day ago

It was officially announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft, beating out Green Bay and Washington, who were also in the running. The Lions organization has worked diligently to secure the NFL draft in Detroit. Principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp serves on the NFL's Super Bowl and Major...

www.yardbarker.com

PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

New favorite emerges to be selected by Detroit Lions with No. 2 pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it, and as it stands, our Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick. Prior to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the consensus was that the Lions would end up landing Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick as the Jacksonville Jaguars would probably select an offensive tackle with the No. 1 pick.
The Spun

Jets Are Eyeing Blockbuster Trade: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets have yet to add a wide receiver this offseason other than re-signing Braxton Berrios. But they’re hoping to fix that with some kind of blockbuster trade in the near future. According to ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini, the Jets are “keeping an eye” on wide...
Yardbarker

Broncos GM George Paton has great comment about Chiefs trading Tyreek Hill

Denver Broncos general manager George Paton had a great comment about his AFC West rivals trading Tyreek Hill. The Kansas City Chiefs last week traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Though they signed receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, losing Hill is not easy to overcome. K.C. will likely miss their big playmaker, but that does not mean Paton is not getting excited.
The Spun

The 49ers Will Likely Release Former 1st Round Pick

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch revealed this week at the NFL Annual Meeting that the team will likely be moving on from a former first-round pick. Almost three years ago, the 49ers acquired star edge rusher Dee Ford in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. They gave up a second-round pick to get him, which seemed well worth it at the time.
The Spun

College Basketball World Stunned By Doug Edert Admission

Doug Edert of Saint Peter’s had a shocking food take on Sunday afternoon when he spoke with ESPN. Edert confirmed to Jeremy Schaap of Outside The Lines that he doesn’t eat sandwiches. It doesn’t matter if it’s one from Chick-Fil-A, a Philly cheesesteak, or just a simple roast beef sandwich from the grocery store.
Bradenton Herald

Lions Have Taken Calls to Trade Down in 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions currently sit with the enviable position of holding the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. At the owners meeting, general manager Brad Holmes told a group of reporters the team has already fielded calls from a couple NFL teams inquiring about trading up to the No. 2 spot.
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Actively Seeking Another Big Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs’ wide receiver room will look awfully different next season, that’s for sure. Last week, the Chiefs shocked the NFL world by sending Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins for a plethora of draft picks. Shortly after that trade was finalized, they signed Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year deal.
ClutchPoints

Lions finally beat Packers for rights to host 2024 NFL Draft

It hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the Detroit Lions in recent years. Not only has the team put together four straight losing seasons, but they also gave fans nightmares of their winless 2008 season when they started the 2021 season 0-10-1 before ultimately winning their first contest in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Needless to say, Detroit has put their fans through some suffering. The loyal fans have also had to watch as the Green Bay Packers reel in division title after division title, dominating their recent head-to-head matchup. While it might not be on the football field, the Lions did just secure a victory over the Packers involving the 2024 NFL Draft, as reported by Lily Zhou of Fox Sports.
The Associated Press

A look back at some of the best blueblood Final Fours

This year’s Final Four is either unprecedented or pretty close. In one corner, North Carolina is making a record 21st appearance in the Final Four. Its semifinal opponent, Duke, is waiting with the sport’s winningest coach. Mike Krzyzewski surpassed 1,200 victories during this postseason run. Kansas arrives having...
Primetimer

Detroit Lions to appear on HBO's Hard Knocks

This will be the third time Lions QB Jared Goff will be featured on the NFL Films reality show. He appeared on Hard Knocks as a rookie with the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and in 2020 during a pandemic-themed split season with the Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
