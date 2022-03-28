Detroit Will Host 2024 NFL Draft

It hasn’t been easy to be a fan of the Detroit Lions in recent years. Not only has the team put together four straight losing seasons, but they also gave fans nightmares of their winless 2008 season when they started the 2021 season 0-10-1 before ultimately winning their first contest in Week 13 against the Minnesota Vikings. Needless to say, Detroit has put their fans through some suffering. The loyal fans have also had to watch as the Green Bay Packers reel in division title after division title, dominating their recent head-to-head matchup. While it might not be on the football field, the Lions did just secure a victory over the Packers involving the 2024 NFL Draft, as reported by Lily Zhou of Fox Sports.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO