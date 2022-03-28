ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forney, TX

North Forney High School Winterguard places 4th in NTCS Colorguard Competition

By Forney Independent School District
inForney.com
inForney.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

FORNEY, Texas — The North Forney High School Winterguard recently competed in the North Texas Colorguard Association (NTCS) Colorguard Competition and finished with a top award. The competition, held on...

www.inforney.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
inForney.com
inForney.com

5K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow inForney.com and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
KLTV

Huntington ISD High School Robotics team heads to world competition

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - Last weekend, the Huntington ISD’s High School Robotics team earned state-level championship titles in the 2022 robotics competition. Robotics teacher Dasha Dearing shared that the team’s success was a result of the group’s ability to work together and challenge themselves as a team.
HUNTINGTON, TX
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Wilby High School wins regional robotics competition

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - A local high school is celebrating an exciting win this week. The fanfare was in full force in Waterbury, as Wilby High School featured its first ever robot named ‘Tyrone.’. It was built by the Wilby Robotics Team and competed over the weekend at the...
WATERBURY, CT
KSBW.com

FIRST Robotics competition in full swing at Seaside High School

SEASIDE, Calif. — This weekend, 36 teams and hundreds of high school engineers from across California were on the Central Coast to compete in ‘FIRST’ Robotics competition at Seaside High School. Theresa Bateman, with the nonprofit FIRST Robotics, said, “Besides building a robot you're building on a...
SEASIDE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Lewisville, TX
City
Forney, TX
Local
Texas Education
Lewisville, TX
Education
WFAA

Add this one to the list: Another H-E-B is in the works for North Texas

FORNEY, Texas — You're either tired of hearing about it, or can't get enough: Another H-E-B grocery store is coming to North Texas. The popular San Antonio-based grocery chain, which had long delayed a full-on entrance into the North Texas market, now has plans for a store in Forney, the Kaufman County suburb east of Dallas.
FORNEY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Texas#Highschoolsports#Education#Sports#Ntcs#Colorguard Competition#Falcon Nation Band#The Nfhs Winterguard
The Uvalde Leader-News

Lobos face Lady Apaches for bi-district soccer title

The Uvalde Lobos were to play the Gonzales Lady Apaches in Class 4A bi-district soccer competition Friday night at San Antonio. See the Uvalde Leader-News Facebook page for results. The winner of the Uvalde-Gonzales bi-district match will advance to play the bi-district winner between the Boerne Greyhounds and the Austin...
UVALDE, TX
KREX

Central And Durango Open SWL Play

Two undefeated teams went head to head on Tuesday when the Central Warriors hosted the Durango Demons. The match-up was also the first Southwestern League game of the young season.
DURANGO, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
CBS DFW

Royce City High School Students Detained For TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’

ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Law Enforcement officials detained five Royce City High School students for participating in the TikTok ‘Orbeez Challenge’ on March 25. Orbeez (credit: Getty Images) The viral challenge involves using air guns to shoot Orbeez — gel beads that expand in water — at people. The gel beads are bigger than a BB, roughly half the size of a marble and can cause serious injury. In a letter to parents, school officials said students involved in the challenge will face serious consequences. The students who were detained were caught in the parking lot before school doing the challenge. Calling it “yet another senseless trend that is disrupting the school environment and causing a strain on law enforcement,” the school urged parents to talk to their children about decision making. “The choices that students make today can significantly impact their future. Please be involved in their online presence. We need your help.” They also remind that the challenge is resulting in serious legal ramifications for students across the country. Rockwall Police Chief Kirk Aldridge said no criminal charges were filed and the school administration will handle the matter. No students were hurt.        
ROCKWALL, TX
inForney.com

Forney ISD announces 2021-22 Campus Teachers of the Year

FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD recently announced the 2021-2022 Forney ISD Campus Teachers of the Year for each school in the District. Forney ISD has eight elementary schools, three intermediate schools, three middle schools, two high schools and one alternative education school. The campus teachers of the year for...
FORNEY, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Schreiner Sports: Softball Goes 1-2 Against Trinity University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Softball team went 1-2 this weekend in their three game conference series against Trinity University 0-2; 6-1; 5-6. In their first game of the series, the Mountaineers fell to the Tigers 0-2. In their second game of the series, the Mountaineers defeated Trinity University 6-1.
KERRVILLE, TX
KLTV

AC ends 4-game skid with big win over Dallas Mountain View

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - For the second time this season, Angelina College’s Jalen Freeman posted a four-RBI game, and seven AC pitchers combined to hold Dallas College-Mountain View to no earned runs in the Roadrunners’ 13-3 win on Monday. The Roadrunner pitching staff teamed up to strike out...
DALLAS, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

LaPoynor's Gracey, Grapeland's Wiley earn all-state honors

LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley both earned all-state honors in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Joining Gracey and Wiley in Class 3A, were Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Beckville’s Ryan Harris and Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore. Center’s Christopher Evans received honors...
GRAPELAND, TX
inForney.com

inForney.com

Forney, TX
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kaufman County's news leader.

 http://www.inForney.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy