Troubled Relationship

Black-ish star Anthony Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart files for divorce after tumultuous 22-year marriage

By Katherine Schaffstall
 22 hours ago

ANTHONY Anderson’s wife Alvina Stewart has filed for divorce from the Black-ish star.

The filing came after their tumultuous 22-year marriage.

Anthony's wife filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage Credit: Getty Images - Getty

According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, the actor's ex filed for dissolution of their marriage in Los Angeles County Courts.

Alvina cited “irreconcilable differences” as a reason for the split.

Anthony, 51, and Alvina were married for 22 years after they tied the knot in 1999.

In the recent filing, Alvina claimed that their date of separation is “TBD" and also asked for spousal support from the Black-ish actor.

The document reads: “All gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown."

It is currently assumed that the couple does not have a prenuptial agreement.

Because the filing was in California state, the pair will likely have to split everything in half.

TROUBLED MARRIAGE

Anthony and Alvina's marriage has reportedly had many ups and downs over the years.

According to TMZ, Alvina previously filed for divorce from the comedy actor back in 2015.

However, she later dismissed the petition in 2017 and reconciled with the actor.

The pair went on to make several red carpet appearances together as a couple since the first divorce filing, which led many fans to believe that they were back on good terms.

HOMELIFE

The exes share two children together: son Nathan, 22, and daughter Kyra, 26.

Since both of the children are adults, Anthony and Alvina won't have to deal with figuring out child support.

Nathan has followed in the footsteps of his famous father and previously starred in the Netflix sitcom All About the Washingtons as Wesley Washington.

He also made a guest appearance on Black-ish after he played the recurring role of Tahj on Richie Rich.

COLLEGE SWEETHEARTS

Anthony and Alvina met back when they were both college students at Howard University.

The actor previously recalled the story of how they met during an interview with Parade.

He shared: “My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that I and my buddies were having.

"My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’

"Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did—and we have been together ever since that night."

Anthony added: "And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see anybody else, she was, ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!’

"We got married on our 10-year anniversary."

The pair tied the knot in 1999 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
Anthony and Alvina began dating in college Credit: Getty
The couple share two adult kids together Credit: Getty
Anthony is best known for his starring role in Black-ish Credit: Getty

Troubled Relationship
