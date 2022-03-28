ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Women’s rights activists dismayed by Met refusal to investigate Noel Clarke

By Sirin Kale
The Guardian
The Guardian
 22 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfS04_0esDK9b400
Noel Clarke was accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women in the Guardian last April.

Women’s rights campaigners and women who claimed they were sexually harassed and bullied by the actor Noel Clarke have responded with dismay to the Metropolitan police’s decision not to launch a formal criminal investigation into the allegations against him.

The Met said on Friday that no further action would be taken against Clarke, who was accused of groping, harassment and bullying by 20 women in the Guardian in April 2021. Clarke has consistently denied the allegations, but subsequently apologised if his “actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise”.

The Met said it would not launch a formal investigation “following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives”. A spokesperson said: “We have updated the complainants. If any further allegations related to those already assessed are reported, then it will be thoroughly considered.”

A female actor who provided a statement to police in May 2021 to allege sexual misconduct at Clarke’s hands was dismayed by the Met’s decision. “This is a very disappointing outcome for the people who courageously came forward and anyone who had close dealings with Noel and witnessed his consistent abuse of power,” she said.

Meriel Beale, who coordinated an open letter signed by 2,000 people calling for reform to the UK film and TV industry after the allegations were made against Clarke, expressed frustration at the Met’s decision.

“We know that the film and TV industry has a big problem,” Beale said. “I’m still regularly approached by distressed people – mainly women – who are experiencing bullying, sexual harassment and abuse. The problem is now being talked about, but it isn’t going away. It takes a huge amount of bravery to speak up, and women are upset by the perception they are not being taken seriously or believed.”

Jamie Klingler of Reclaim These Streets, which earlier this month won a high court case about the Met’s handling of a vigil for Sarah Everard, was similarly dispirited.

“It’s upsetting but not surprising,” said Klingler. “Time and time again the Met fails the women of London. Once again, this cements the message that there is no point in [making complaints to the police], as they either don’t believe us or minimise the impact and claim that the standard for prosecution isn’t reached. When will enough really be enough? When will they believe women?”

After the initial accusations emerged, Bafta withdrew Clarke’s award for outstanding British contribution to cinema, and Sky cancelled his police procedural drama, Bulletproof. Clarke has subsequently kept a low profile, although it is understood that he consented to be interviewed for a documentary about the allegations that is in early development for Channel 4.

In a statement, the Met confirmed that it had received a third-party report related to allegations of sexual offences on 21 April 2021, eight days before the Guardian’s investigation was published. It is understood that this report came from an industry organisation, not an individual. “Following a thorough assessment by specialist detectives, it was determined the information would not meet the threshold for a criminal investigation,” said a Met spokesperson.

However, it is understood that at least five individuals contacted the police after the Guardian’s investigation, in addition to the initial third-party report made on 21 April 2021. It appears unlikely that these reports will lead to charges, with the Met confirming that it is not currently aware of any criminal investigation into the allegations against Clarke.

Davie Fairbanks, one of the five, who worked with Clarke on the film Legacy and was a shareholder in his since dissolved production company Unstoppable Entertainment Ltd, contacted the Met shortly after the Guardian’s investigation was published in April 2021.

Fairbanks alleges that he did not hear back from the Met after providing his statement. “I can’t imagine what these women are thinking today,” said Fairbanks. “These women need to be heard, and that hasn’t happened.”

The Met did not immediately respond to a request for clarification of Fairbank’s claims.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ashley Walters says he and Noel Clarke ‘butted heads a lot’: ‘He’s just always been a difficult person’

Ashley Walters has reflected on his friendship and working relationship with Noel Clarke, saying the pair “butted heads a lot”.Last year, Clarke was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct by 20 women.As a result, his TV show Bulletproof – which Walters co-starred in – was cancelled and he was removed from his production company, Unstoppable Film and TV.Clarke has denied any wrongdoing but apologised for his behaviour and said he would seek professional help.In a new interview with The Guardian, Walters said: “My relationship with Noel has always been… different. We became friends while doing that show [Bulletproof]. We...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Clarke
Daily Mail

Harrowing photo shows black rights activist Sasha Johnson, 28, in her hospital bed after case against four men accused of shooting her in the head collapsed

The mother and sister of Sasha Johnson who was shot in the head last summer have released a harrowing image of the equal rights activist in her hospital bed. Ms Johnson, who has two young sons, was hit by a bullet and left with catastrophic and permanent injuries when four masked men stormed into a party in Peckham, south-east London, in May 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

I feel fined! Ringo Starr's granddaughter, 36, is ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown but asks if she will be let off if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules

Ringo Starr's granddaughter was ordered to pay £440 for practising with her band during lockdown - but has asked if the fine can be 'overturned if Boris Johnson is cleared of breaking Covid rules', a court has heard. Tatia Starkey, 36, who is the daughter of Ringo’s son Zak,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Believe Women#Metropolitan
The Guardian

Bodies missing after Mexican drug cartel massacre caught on video

Mexicans have been left wondering what happened to about a dozen men who disappeared after they were seen lined up against a wall by drug cartel gunmen. In a video apparently filmed by a resident of the town San José de Gracia in the western state of Michoacán and posted on social media, bursts of gunfire broke out and smoke covered the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Shine My Crown

‘Black Lives Matter’ Condemns Police After 15-Year-Old Black Girl Is Strip-searched at School: ‘Children Are Being Traumatized in Spaces That Should Be Safe’

The London Metropolitan Police have come under fire under they strip-searched a 15-year-old Black student at her school. The incident took place at her school in Hackney, East London. “Child Q” was accused by a teacher of having marijuana in her possession. The teacher reported her and police then strip-searched her without an appropriate adult being present or her mother being contacted.
EDUCATION
Bossip

Out Of Order! White Sheriff Blocked Black Law Student From Entering Court, Confuses Her For A Criminal Client

Even when a Black law student is heading into court to work, racists find a way to put Blackness on trial. Future lawyer Brooklyn Crockton gets paid to talk, but a recent racist run-in left her speechless. Revolt reports the Roger Williams University third law student was at Garrahy Judicial Complex in Rhode Island to represent a client when a White sheriff singled her out from a group of attorneys and denied her access to the courtroom.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

216K+
Followers
60K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy