Steve Kornacki: Biden's handling of the economy numbers 'getting worse and worse'
The Dead Giveaway That Tells You When Amazon’s Giving You A Better Price Than Other Retailers. Do You Like To Play on Your Computer? This Vintage...www.msnbc.com
The Dead Giveaway That Tells You When Amazon’s Giving You A Better Price Than Other Retailers. Do You Like To Play on Your Computer? This Vintage...www.msnbc.com
I told you people not to vote for an alzheimers patient. but noooooooo. you had to show how woke you are. now we all have to pay for your mistake.
Surprised ??? His 48 years ! A do nothing person ! Knows nothing ! But U voted for him !!! His record spoke loudly !!!
I’m so glad that these liberal station finally showing this. Maybe it will wake up some of these blind voters. That will be a big maybe.
Comments / 74