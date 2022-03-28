ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Steve Kornacki: Biden's handling of the economy numbers 'getting worse and worse'

MSNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dead Giveaway That Tells You When Amazon’s Giving You A Better Price Than Other Retailers. Do You Like To Play on Your Computer? This Vintage...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 74

Brent Breland
19h ago

I told you people not to vote for an alzheimers patient. but noooooooo. you had to show how woke you are. now we all have to pay for your mistake.

Reply(4)
42
Sharon Martins
18h ago

Surprised ??? His 48 years ! A do nothing person ! Knows nothing ! But U voted for him !!! His record spoke loudly !!!

Reply
29
Jason Hahn
15h ago

I’m so glad that these liberal station finally showing this. Maybe it will wake up some of these blind voters. That will be a big maybe.

Reply
17
Related
Fortune

Elon Musk is fuming after President Biden snubbed Tesla once again during his State of the Union address

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, U.S. President Joe Biden praised Ford Motor Company and General Motors Company for their investments in electric vehicle (EV) production during his State of the Union address. But one U.S. EV maker was notably absent from the President's speech: Tesla.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Biden Just Made Things Much Worse

This is what feckless leadership looks like America. Many wanted "Orange Man Bad" out of office and now we have an administration that through policy, inaction and doubling down on bad decision making has caused a topping point between Russia and a possible path towards World War III. Want lower...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

The big problem with Biden’s new 'minimum tax' on billionaires

What does a president do when inflation surges under his watch, gas prices are out of control, and his signature legislation has failed miserably ?. Pivot back to scapegoating the rich, apparently. At least, that’s President Joe Biden’s latest tactic. On Monday, Biden proposed a new "minimum tax" on billionaires....
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elle#Newretirement
blavity.com

Black Members Of Congress Say Biden Administration 'Failed' To Allocate Funds To Black Media

Several Black members of Congress have signed a document requesting President Joe Biden to look into contracts funded by COVID-19 response legislation, highlighting the “major failings of many federal departments and agencies to do business with Black-owned media and advertising firms.” In the signed document to the president, the lawmakers cite a 2021 Black Enterprise article that details how the Biden administration has excluded Black-owned media and advertising firms from “Encouraging Black Americans,” a national campaign to push Black Americans to get vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Nissan
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene wildly claims Biden is being blackmailed by Russia in conspiracy-laden SOTU response

Marjorie Taylor Greene has claimed that Joe Biden is being blackmailed by Russia over son his Hunter Biden’s laptop in a conspiracy-laden response to his State of the Union speech.The far-right US representative’s comments come soon after she heckled the president during his address along with her Republican colleague Lauren Boebert.“The president of the United States is totally compromised because every world leader has contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and much more to blackmail him,” Ms Taylor Greene said in a video following the speech Tuesday night. Ms Taylor Greene also said it was “no wonder America is weak” and...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Voters know that Biden's gas hike is all about going green while Americans go broke

During the 2020 presidential campaign, candidate Joe Biden promised his presidency would be one where "the buck stops here." But now that the pressure’s on, Biden’s done everything but take responsibility. With gas prices going through the roof, Biden’s been quick to shift the blame to war in Ukraine. This is a lie. Biden’s war on American energy created this crisis. This is the Biden Gas Hike, and only American energy can get us out of it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy