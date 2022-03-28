ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Ebenezer Fire Protection District hopes voters will approve a bond issue on April 5

KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 21 hours ago

EBENEZER, Mo. — On Tuesday, April 5, some voters in Greene County will be asked to approve a bond issue to help the Ebenezer Fire Protection District improve its facilities and buy new equipment.

Ebenezer fire officials want to issue $6 million in bonds. The tax impact would be a $3.93 per month increase on a $100,000 home.

Best counties to retire to in Missouri

A post on the department’s Facebook page outlines what the money would be used for.

The projects include a new building for station #1. The district has already purchased land, a new training facility, a new fire engine, and more staff.

There are two meetings planned for citizens to learn more about the bond issue:

  • Monday, March 28 | Ebenezer Station 4 | 378 E. Farm Road 96 | 7:00 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 31 | Ebenezer Station 4 | 378 E. Farm Road 96 | 7:00 p.m.

The district said the funds would help improve response time to calls in the area while providing firefighters with more training and more reliable equipment to work with.

School district hosts event to teach voters about no-tax bond

REEDS SPRING, Mo. — Reeds Spring School District has scheduled an event to talk to voters about its 40 million dollar no-tax-increase bond issue. This bond will be on the ballot during the April 5 municipal election. During the event on Tuesday (3/15/22), a presentation will take place in the Reeds Spring Middle School auditorium. […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
WDSU

Louisiana legislative districts challenged by Black voters

BATON ROUGE, La. — A federal lawsuit says new district maps for the Louisiana House and Senate illegally dilute Black voting strength. The lawsuit was filed late Monday in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge. Lawmakers met in special session last month to draw up new district boundary lines for governmental bodies to account for population shifts reflected in the last census.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Surprise Independent

163rd, Grand rezoning case to get neighborhood meeting

A development project neighborhood meeting is set for Thursday, April 14 to discuss the possible rezoning of less than three acres of land at the corner of 163rd and Grand avenues. The 2.77-acre strip of land on the southeast corner of the intersection is currently split between rural residential and...
POLITICS
