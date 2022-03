Cokeville senior Treyson Dayton has signed to play basketball in college at Dickinson State University in North Dakota. Dayton was an all-conference selection during his senior season for the Panthers. He led the team with 9.9 points per game and led them in scoring in ten games. Dayton also averaged 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game. Cokeville finished last season with a record of 8-17 overall and 3-5 in the 1A Southwest Quadrant.

