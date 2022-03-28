ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Woman, 3 others attack woman behind grocery store

By C. Allan
 22 hours ago

WESTON, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after she and three other individuals attacked a woman behind a grocery store in Weston.

Gayle Lowther

On March 23, officers with the Weston Police Department were informed of an altercation taking place at the Shop’n Save in Weston, according to a criminal complaint.

Salem City Council member arrested for strangling his son

On that date, a woman was behind the building when another individual “punched [her] in the face and then dragged her to the ground,” officers said.

While on the ground, the victim was kicked in the ribs and then “stomped in the head” by Gayle Lowther, 45, of Weston, and three other individuals. Video of the incident shows the assault, as well as one of the individuals “waiting for [the victim] to appear prior to the incident,” according to the complaint.

Lowther has been charged with malicious assault. She is being held in Central Regional Jail on $2,000 bond.

Weston, WV
