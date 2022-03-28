Just curious if anyone else is reporting a rise in copper theft. We live in Adams Morgan and recently had a 12 inch piece of copper pipe replaced along with a new faucet at a cost of over $500. Yesterday, I noticed someone had cut...
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his dad to death over the weekend in Maryland, authorities said.Sergio Elysee Koyangbo has been accused of stabbing 46-year-old David Beasley, in the 5600 block of Lambeth Road around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, Montgomery County police said.W…
While the negotiations to reopen White’s Ferry have broken down over raw feelings, it’s nearby Poolesville, Md., that’s suffering for it, according to the town commissioners president. Poolesville is the first stop after departing the ferry on the Maryland side of the Potomac, which means commuter traffic...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — 35-year-old Hannah Choi, who has been missing since earlier this month, is believed to be found dead. Detectives from Fairfax County Police were notified Thursday by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office after they found a body in the wooded area of Piscataway Park. She was last seen on March 5 at […]
WASHINGTON (WDVM) — “I still I wake up like man, this is a dream. I can’t believe it especially like with my past and the stuff I did but just to see me you know, just transfer over to a full-fledged businessman. I still you know, I’m amazed by myself,” said Delonte Marchi, owner of […]
Inflation has some people changing their eating habits, whether it's at the grocery store or their favorite restaurant. Restaurant owners have to adapt not only to their customers tighter budgets but the rising costs of doing business.
Baltimore City Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teenager from Baltimore, authorities said. Jamya Weaver, 13, has been missing since Wednesday, March 16, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to one Facebook post, she was last seen at 908 Saratoga Street...
A man from Washington DC was busted in a Silver Spring shopping mall parking lot for carrying drugs and a weapon, authorities said. Raycoldo Brandon Jr., 23, has been arrested and charged for possessing controlled dangerous substances and a firearm, Montgomery County Police said. Police found Brandon's white 2014 Mercedes...
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Police detectives requested the public's assistance in identifying the people involved in a March 15th robbery in the 5000 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera in this video below. The suspects approached the victim from behind on March...
Maryland's legendary-yet-forgotten Elktonia Beach will soon be given proper treatment after the five-acre property was recently confirmed to be getting developed into a history-themed waterfront park in Annapolis.
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (WJLA) — One person is dead after a shooting inside The Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville, Maryland. Police said the mall was evacuated. The shooting happened in the mall located at 3500 East-West Highway around 6:30 p.m., according to police. It is not an active shooting...
A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. CBS News reports Jacob Fracker, 30, a former Rocky Mount, Virginia police officer who was fired after his arrest, pleaded guilty to conspiring to obstruct an official proceeding, the joint session of Congress that was held on Jan. 6 to certify President Joe Biden’s electoral victory.
FAIRFAX, Va. — A Fairfax County jury has started deliberations to determine the fate of a woman accused of killing her own mother and sister. In July 2017, Fairfax County Police were called to a home on the 6700 block of Dean Drive, in McLean, Virginia, after receiving a 911 call that a person may have been murdered.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Nearly 500 new manufacturing jobs are coming to Hagerstown, Maryland, where Metro’s newest 8000-series railcars are slated to be built. On Monday, the Hogan administration announced Hitachi Rail will open a new 307,000 sq. ft. facility in Hagerstown, a city in western Maryland located in Washington County.
A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
One person is dead following a crash between a dirt bike and an SUV last week, authorities said. Peter Joven, 18, of Capitol Heights reportedly collided with an SUV at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Silver Hill Road around 6:20 p.m. on Friday, March 25, Prince George's Police said.
Comments / 0