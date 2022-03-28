ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Anderson's wife Alvina Stewart Anderson files for divorce following 22 years of marriage... seven years after they split briefly and reconciled

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
 22 hours ago

Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and wife Alvina Stewart Anderson have split.

Alvina filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Courts following 22 years of marriage, The Blast reported.

In the paperwork, she cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the dissolution of marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25O0bS_0esDGCjU00
The latest: Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson and wife Alvina Stewart Anderson have split. Alvina filed for divorce in Los Angeles County Courts following 22 years of marriage, The Blast reported. Pictured in 2019

Alvina filed the paperwork on Friday, per TMZ and is requesting spousal support.

The Blast reported that the date of separation was noted as TBD.

The documents also noted that 'all gifts and inheritance, all assets, earnings, accumulations, and debts acquired by Petitioner prior to the date of marriage and after the date of separation, the exact nature and extent of which are unknown,' according to The Blast.

She reportedly requested he pay for her attorney fees and also to block the court's ability to award support to him, the outlet reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t0vq_0esDGCjU00
The way they were: In the paperwork, she cited 'irreconcilable differences' as the reason for the dissolution of marriage; seen in December 2021
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTptc_0esDGCjU00
The way they were: Alvina filed the paperwork on Friday, per TMZ and is requesting spousal support; pictured in 2019 with their children Kyra and Nathan

The couple split previously as well, with Alvina also filing divorce documents at that time - but ended up reconciling with Anthony.

In September 2015, she filed for divorce from the actor, 51; in the documents, she listed their date of separation as April 1, 2014.

However, in January 2017 she asked an LA judge to dismiss her petition after their reconciliation.

Anthony, who stars on the show Black-ish, and Alvina wed in 1999 and share two children: Kyra, 26, and Nathan, 22.

They originally met in 1989 while they both attended Howard University in Washington D.C.

Anthony dropped out of Howard University due to financial issues, TMZ reported.

The actor revealed his meet-cute with Alvina in an interview with Parade magazine in 2021: 'My sophomore year [1989], her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having.'

Adding: 'My wife answered the door. I was like, "I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we're having." Stacey didn't show up, but my wife did - and we have been together ever since that night. And I was just me: 'I got there early, she didn't see nobody else, she was, "All right, I'm gonna rock out with this dude!" We got married on our 10-year anniversary.'

He is reportedly set to finish his degree this year and graduate alongside his son Nathan from Howard University.

Anthony stars on Black-ish as Andre 'Dre' Johnson; he is also an executive producer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwme3_0esDGCjU00
In character: Anthony stars on Black-ish as Andre 'Dre' Johnson; he is also an executive producer; pictured with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross

He landed the role in 2014 and has been playing Dre for all seven seasons as well as season eight, which will be the final season of the series.

Anthony has also appeared on the Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish as well as the prequel Mixed-ish.

He also hosts the television panel show To Tell The Truth, since 2016.

Other notable projects Anthony has starred in include appearances on The Bernie Mac Show, The Shield, NYPD, Law & Order, K-Ville, Me, Myself & Irene, Kangaroo Jack, The Departed, Transformers, Scream 4 and Agent Cody Banks: Destination London.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18INom_0esDGCjU00
TV family: He landed the role in 2014 and has been playing Dre for all seven seasons as well as season eight, which will be the final season of the series; pictured on Black-ish spinoff Grown-ish with co-stars Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis, Marcus Scribner, Laurence Fishburne, Yara Shahidi and Tracee

Comments / 0

