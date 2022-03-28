Here are the lowest-paying jobs in Topeka

TOPEKA ( Stacker ) – Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Topeka using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Topeka, the annual mean wage is $46,970 or 16.6% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $19,520. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

49 (tie). File clerks

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,800

#53 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $36,140

Employment: 91,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210)

— Jackson, MS ($24,610)

— Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,210) — Jackson, MS ($24,610) — Waterloo-Cedar Falls, IA ($25,040) Job description: File correspondence, cards, invoices, receipts, and other records in alphabetical or numerical order or according to the filing system used. Locate and remove material from file when requested.

49 (tie). Landscaping and groundskeeping workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,800

#170 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 670

National

Annual mean salary: $33,800

Employment: 872,370

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780)

— El Paso, TX ($23,330)

— Charleston, WV ($23,500)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,780) — El Paso, TX ($23,330) — Charleston, WV ($23,500) Job description: Landscape or maintain grounds of property using hand or power tools or equipment. Workers typically perform a variety of tasks, which may include any combination of the following: sod laying, mowing, trimming, planting, watering, fertilizing, digging, raking, sprinkler installation, and installation of mortarless segmental concrete masonry wall units.

48. Demonstrators and product promoters

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,790

#31 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $37,080

Employment: 69,990

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Boise City, ID ($22,120)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370)

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820)

— Boise City, ID ($22,120) — North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($22,370) — Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($22,820) Job description: Demonstrate merchandise and answer questions for the purpose of creating public interest in buying the product. May sell demonstrated merchandise.

47. Meeting, convention, and event planners

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,600

#5 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 190

National

Annual mean salary: $55,890

Employment: 109,800

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbia, MO ($24,770)

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($28,680)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($28,910)

— Columbia, MO ($24,770) — Sherman-Denison, TX ($28,680) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($28,910) Job description: Coordinate activities of staff, convention personnel, or clients to make arrangements for group meetings, events, or conventions.

46. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,530

#96 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 60

National

Annual mean salary: $33,980

Employment: 59,270

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580) — Lawton, OK ($21,710) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090) Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

45. Merchandise displayers and window trimmers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,470

#60 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $34,550

Employment: 134,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Waco, TX ($22,710)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,120)

— Albany, GA ($24,680)

— Waco, TX ($22,710) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($23,120) — Albany, GA ($24,680) Job description: Plan and erect commercial displays, such as those in windows and interiors of retail stores and at trade exhibitions.

44. Opticians, dispensing

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,420

#21 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $41,380

Employment: 68,180

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($26,400)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($26,650)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($28,420)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($26,400) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($26,650) — Corpus Christi, TX ($28,420) Job description: Design, measure, fit, and adapt lenses and frames for client according to written optical prescription or specification. Assist client with inserting, removing, and caring for contact lenses. Assist client with selecting frames. Measure customer for size of eyeglasses and coordinate frames with facial and eye measurements and optical prescription. Prepare work order for optical laboratory containing instructions for grinding and mounting lenses in frames. Verify exactness of finished lens spectacles. Adjust frame and lens position to fit client. May shape or reshape frames. Includes contact lens opticians.

43. Slaughterers and meat packers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $30,140

#19 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $31,210

Employment: 77,980

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450)

— Tulsa, OK ($24,700)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($24,210) — New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($24,450) — Tulsa, OK ($24,700) Job description: Perform nonroutine or precision functions involving the preparation of large portions of meat. Work may include specialized slaughtering tasks, cutting standard or premium cuts of meat for marketing, making sausage, or wrapping meats. Work typically occurs in slaughtering, meat packing, or wholesale establishments.

42. Nursing assistants

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,540

#161 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,140

National

Annual mean salary: $32,050

Employment: 1,371,050

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,840)

— Brunswick, GA ($22,370)

— Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540)

— Monroe, LA ($21,840) — Brunswick, GA ($22,370) — Columbus, GA-AL ($22,540) Job description: Provide or assist with basic care or support under the direction of onsite licensed nursing staff. Perform duties such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patients in a health or nursing facility. May include medication administration and other health-related tasks. Includes nursing care attendants, nursing aides, and nursing attendants.

41. Receptionists and information clerks

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,510

#167 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 520

National

Annual mean salary: $32,410

Employment: 968,420

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570)

— Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880)

— Gadsden, AL ($22,570) — Killeen-Temple, TX ($22,770) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($22,880) Job description: Answer inquiries and provide information to the general public, customers, visitors, and other interested parties regarding activities conducted at establishment and location of departments, offices, and employees within the organization.

40. Office clerks, general

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,280

#39 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 810

National

Annual mean salary: $37,770

Employment: 2,788,090

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320)

— Dothan, AL ($23,290)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570)

— Manhattan, KS ($20,320) — Dothan, AL ($23,290) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($23,570) Job description: Perform duties too varied and diverse to be classified in any specific office clerical occupation, requiring knowledge of office systems and procedures. Clerical duties may be assigned in accordance with the office procedures of individual establishments and may include a combination of answering telephones, bookkeeping, typing or word processing, office machine operation, and filing.

39. Orderlies

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,190

#52 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $31,780

Employment: 43,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440) — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810) — Jackson, MS ($22,850) Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

38. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,070

#198 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 100

National

Annual mean salary: $28,150

Employment: 112,750

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570) — Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740) — La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950) Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

37. Tellers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $29,050

#52 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 420

National

Annual mean salary: $32,960

Employment: 423,570

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

— Lawton, OK ($25,350) — Abilene, TX ($25,860) — Las Cruces, NM ($25,970) Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

36. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $28,680

#176 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,930

National

Annual mean salary: $31,410

Employment: 1,990,510

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

— Monroe, LA ($21,200) — Sumter, SC ($21,400) — Dothan, AL ($21,670) Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

35. Retail salespersons

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $28,390

#135 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,190

National

Annual mean salary: $30,940

Employment: 3,659,670

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

— Albany, GA ($22,740) — Hinesville, GA ($23,640) — Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660) Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

34. Stockers and order fillers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $28,290

#127 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,370

National

Annual mean salary: $31,010

Employment: 2,210,960

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990) — Monroe, LA ($24,240) — Florence, SC ($24,420) Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

33. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $28,150

#209 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,540

National

Annual mean salary: $30,630

Employment: 1,272,840

Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810) — Gadsden, AL ($18,110) — Hammond, LA ($18,740) Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

32. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $28,010

#245 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $27,460

Employment: 254,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

— Decatur, AL ($18,460) — Enid, OK ($18,780) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960) Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

31. Substitute teachers, short-term

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $27,630

#85 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 330

National

Annual mean salary: $36,090

Employment: 512,030

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470) — Huntsville, AL ($17,470) Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

30. Data entry keyers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $27,260

#20 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 110

National

Annual mean salary: $35,850

Employment: 151,520

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($22,580)

— Laredo, TX ($23,940)

— Las Cruces, NM ($24,280)

— El Paso, TX ($22,580) — Laredo, TX ($23,940) — Las Cruces, NM ($24,280) Job description: Operate data entry device, such as keyboard or photo composing perforator. Duties may include verifying data and preparing materials for printing.

29. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $26,830

#117 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 430

National

Annual mean salary: $29,940

Employment: 387,300

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990) — Dothan, AL ($20,340) — Decatur, AL ($20,520) Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

28. Coaches and scouts

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $26,760

#8 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $47,100

Employment: 208,180

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— New Bern, NC ($21,900)

— Farmington, NM ($24,030)

— Lawrence, KS ($24,600)

— New Bern, NC ($21,900) — Farmington, NM ($24,030) — Lawrence, KS ($24,600) Job description: Instruct or coach groups or individuals in the fundamentals of sports for the primary purpose of competition. Demonstrate techniques and methods of participation. May evaluate athletes’ strengths and weaknesses as possible recruits or to improve the athletes’ technique to prepare them for competition. Those required to hold teaching certifications should be reported in the appropriate teaching category.

27. Library assistants, clerical

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $26,540

#75 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 130

National

Annual mean salary: $30,740

Employment: 84,560

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080) — Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520) — Akron, OH ($20,530) Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

26. Mail clerks and mail machine operators, except postal service

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $25,780

#12 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 350

National

Annual mean salary: $33,700

Employment: 79,310

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($21,310)

— Abilene, TX ($21,420)

— Laredo, TX ($22,130)

— Tallahassee, FL ($21,310) — Abilene, TX ($21,420) — Laredo, TX ($22,130) Job description: Prepare incoming and outgoing mail for distribution. Time-stamp, open, read, sort, and route incoming mail; and address, seal, stamp, fold, stuff, and affix postage to outgoing mail or packages. Duties may also include keeping necessary records and completed forms.

25. Animal caretakers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $25,430

#147 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $28,380

Employment: 193,660

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

— Morristown, TN ($18,810) — Greenville, NC ($20,320) — Twin Falls, ID ($20,580) Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

24. Recreation workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $25,390

#68 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $30,960

Employment: 325,640

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040) — Lake Charles, LA ($20,300) — Monroe, LA ($21,000) Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

22 (tie). Food preparation workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $25,150

#184 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 660

National

Annual mean salary: $26,820

Employment: 793,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

— Hammond, LA ($18,290) — Morristown, TN ($18,550) — Monroe, LA ($19,010) Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

22 (tie). Driver/sales workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $25,150

#49 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 240

National

Annual mean salary: $31,870

Employment: 420,890

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230)

— Sumter, SC ($19,740)

— Dalton, GA ($21,020)

— Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY ($19,230) — Sumter, SC ($19,740) — Dalton, GA ($21,020) Job description: Drive truck or other vehicle over established routes or within an established territory and sell or deliver goods, such as food products, including restaurant take-out items, or pick up or deliver items such as commercial laundry. May also take orders, collect payment, or stock merchandise at point of delivery.

21. Cooks, restaurant

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $24,960

#84 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 590

National

Annual mean salary: $29,530

Employment: 1,109,650

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590) — Laredo, TX ($21,000) — Gadsden, AL ($21,540) Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

20. Bakers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $24,530

#18 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 70

National

Annual mean salary: $31,060

Employment: 168,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— St. George, UT ($22,110)

— Sherman-Denison, TX ($21,310) — Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560) — St. George, UT ($22,110) Job description: Mix and bake ingredients to produce breads, rolls, cookies, cakes, pies, pastries, or other baked goods.

19. Pharmacy aides

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $23,770

#18 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $32,250

Employment: 38,900

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220) — Grand Island, NE ($21,360) Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

18. Couriers and messengers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $23,760

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $33,010

Employment: 70,700

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770)

— Monroe, LA ($21,160)

— Lawton, OK ($21,380)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($19,770) — Monroe, LA ($21,160) — Lawton, OK ($21,380) Job description: Pick up and deliver messages, documents, packages, and other items between offices or departments within an establishment or directly to other business concerns, traveling by foot, bicycle, motorcycle, automobile, or public conveyance.

17. Childcare workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $23,530

#156 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 460

National

Annual mean salary: $26,790

Employment: 494,360

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

— Rome, GA ($17,330) — Dothan, AL ($18,370) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,440) Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

16. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $23,040

#104 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 560

National

Annual mean salary: $28,010

Employment: 795,590

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

— Monroe, LA ($18,460) — Valdosta, GA ($18,730) — Alexandria, LA ($19,070) Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

15. Bartenders

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $22,580

#99 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 370

National

Annual mean salary: $28,910

Employment: 486,720

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930) — Decatur, AL ($17,950) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,150) Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

14. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $22,410

#57 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 220

National

Annual mean salary: $26,600

Employment: 179,890

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060) — Warner Robins, GA ($18,580) — Rome, GA ($19,050) Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

13. Hairdressers, hairstylists, and cosmetologists

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $22,400

#18 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 270

National

Annual mean salary: $32,740

Employment: 302,410

Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

Metros with lowest average pay:

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280)

— Bowling Green, KY ($19,460)

— San Angelo, TX ($18,370) — Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($19,280) — Bowling Green, KY ($19,460) Job description: Provide beauty services, such as cutting, coloring, and styling hair, and massaging and treating scalp. May shampoo hair, apply makeup, dress wigs, remove hair, and provide nail and skincare services.

12. Cashiers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $22,290

#77 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,170

National

Annual mean salary: $25,710

Employment: 3,333,100

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530) — Monroe, LA ($19,780) — Albany, GA ($20,320) Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

11. Amusement and recreation attendants

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $22,140

#121 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 120

National

Annual mean salary: $25,610

Employment: 248,190

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040) — Lynchburg, VA ($18,600) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650) Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

10. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $21,950

#70 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $26,900

Employment: 222,550

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

— Decatur, AL ($18,020) — Dalton, GA ($18,450) — Monroe, LA ($18,500) Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

9. Parking attendants

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $21,930

#14 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 50

National

Annual mean salary: $27,910

Employment: 123,790

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840) — Huntsville, AL ($19,910) — Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000) Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

8. Cooks, fast food

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $21,590

#115 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 150

National

Annual mean salary: $24,300

Employment: 544,420

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

— Altoona, PA ($17,660) — Johnson City, TN ($17,700) — Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900) Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

7. Helpers–production workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $21,280

#2 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: data not available

National

Annual mean salary: $32,000

Employment: 239,340

Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100)

— Topeka, KS ($21,280)

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($21,100) — Topeka, KS ($21,280) — Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($21,360) Job description: Help production workers by performing duties requiring less skill. Duties include supplying or holding materials or tools, and cleaning work area and equipment.

6. Waiters and waitresses

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $20,600

#69 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 1,230

National

Annual mean salary: $27,470

Employment: 1,944,240

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980) — Decatur, AL ($17,980) — Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060) Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

5. Fast food and counter workers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $20,410

#66 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 2,800

National

Annual mean salary: $24,540

Employment: 3,450,120

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

— Dothan, AL ($18,690) — Mobile, AL ($18,750) — Montgomery, AL ($18,780) Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $20,320

#55 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 210

National

Annual mean salary: $26,300

Employment: 374,940

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

— Monroe, LA ($18,090) — Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100) — McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240) Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

3. Legislators

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $19,940

#4 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 40

National

Annual mean salary: $53,560

Employment: 51,290

Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence, SC ($18,230)

— Warner Robins, GA ($19,630)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690)

— Florence, SC ($18,230) — Warner Robins, GA ($19,630) — Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($19,690) Job description: Develop, introduce, or enact laws and statutes at the local, tribal, state, or federal level. Includes only workers in elected positions.

2. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $19,720

#45 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 230

National

Annual mean salary: $24,800

Employment: 316,700

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

— Decatur, AL ($17,940) — Gadsden, AL ($18,150) — New Bern, NC ($18,190) Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

1. Dishwashers

Topeka

Annual mean salary: $19,520

#17 lowest pay among all metros

Employment: 200

National

Annual mean salary: $25,600

Employment: 395,660

Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490) — Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400) — Muncie, IN ($18,550) Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.