Russian Oligarch, Ukranian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned

A superyacht thought to be owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch was detained by Spanish authorities on Wednesday amid the war in Ukraine.The £458m Crescent is said to belong to the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin.The 135m craft was docked in the port of Tarragona, Catalonia, when officials took action, Spain’s transport ministry said. According to the monitoring site Marine Traffic, the boat arrived in Spain from Italy in November last year and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Mr Sechin, a close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, was one of many Russian billionaires sanctioned...
