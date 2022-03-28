ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian Oligarch, Ukranian Peace Negotiators May Have Been Poisoned

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and peace negotiators from Ukraine may have been poisoned during a meeting in Kyiv at the beginning of the month. What Happened: According to a Wall Street Journal...

www.benzinga.com

The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
Washington Post

After Russian oligarch’s $120 million yacht is seized, Putin allies search for safe waters

As world leaders step up the enforcement of sanctions on Russian oligarchs to put pressure on those close to the Kremlin in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, government officials are hitting the oligarchs where it hurts: Some ultrawealthy Russians are having to deal with efforts to seize their luxury yachts valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
epicstream.com

Vladimir Putin Net Worth 2022: How Rich Is The President Of Russia?

Vladimir Putin is reportedly worth $70 billion and is also making $187,000 yearly. Vladimir Putin is known for his leadership. However, there are rumors that he could also be the richest man in the world, which the Russian President never admitted. So, how rich is the Russian oligarch?. Table of...
The Independent

Mega yacht ‘owned by oligarch and Putin ally Igor Sechin’ seized by Spanish authorities

A superyacht thought to be owned by a sanctioned Russian oligarch was detained by Spanish authorities on Wednesday amid the war in Ukraine.The £458m Crescent is said to belong to the head of Russian oil giant Rosneft, Igor Sechin.The 135m craft was docked in the port of Tarragona, Catalonia, when officials took action, Spain’s transport ministry said. According to the monitoring site Marine Traffic, the boat arrived in Spain from Italy in November last year and is registered in the Cayman Islands. Mr Sechin, a close ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin, was one of many Russian billionaires sanctioned...
TheDailyBeast

The Russian People May Be Starting to Think Putin Is Insane

There is a lot of talk in the West about Russian President Vladimir Putin being mentally unhinged. How could he not have known that his invasion of Ukraine would have serious consequences for his country? Or is he so obsessed with maintaining an image of greatness—especially ahead of Russia’s upcoming 2024 presidential elections—that he doesn’t care?
