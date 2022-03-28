Lonnie Hill — Service 4/4/22 12:30 P.M.

Jada Pinkett Smith is calling for “healing” in her first public statement since her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars. “This is a season for healing,” the “Matrix Resurrections” actor wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “And I’m here for it,” the post to her more than 11 million followers said.
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has identified a roughly eight-hour gap in official records of then-President Donald Trump’s phone calls as the violence unfolded and his supporters stormed the building
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the green light on Tuesday to a second coronavirus vaccine booster shot for people aged 50 and older in an effort to ward off another potential spike in infections due to a subvariant of omicron. The agency granted emergency use authorization to the...
LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth made her first public appearance in five months on Tuesday when she joined the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service to her "remarkable" husband Prince Philip, who died last year. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who was by his...
The contempt charges forwarded by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are piling up at the Justice Department, and it’s clear that hopeful lawmakers have been losing their patience. The committee forwarded the recommendation Monday night to seek charges against Dan Scavino, Trump’s former...
Russian President Vladimir Putin 's chief spokesperson Dimitry Peskov said that President Biden 's comments on Putin over the weekend, in which he said the Russian leader "cannot remain in power," were a "personal insult." Peskov, who is also Putin's deputy chief of staff, told PBS on Monday that Biden's...
White House communications director Kate Bedingfield will brief the press on Tuesday as two key members of the press office are out with COVID-19. Bedingfield will make her first appearance at the podium in the briefing room with press secretary Jen Psaki and principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre both recovering from their positive tests.
BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s already high gas prices have gyrated since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced plans to have importers pay for Russian natural gas in rubles instead of dollars and euros. Here’s a look at some of the implications of such a move:. WHAT IS PUTIN...
LUKYANIVKA, Ukraine, March 29 (Reuters) - The burnt wreckage of two Russian tanks with blown off turrets and several armoured personnel carriers attest the ferocity of last week's clashes in Lukyanivka village just outside Kyiv. The charred corpse of a Russian soldier lies in a field nearby. "There were mortars...
