Celebrity birthdays for the week of April 3-9

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 1 day ago
April 3: Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Singer Richard Thompson is 73. Bassist Curtis Stone of Highway 101 is 72. Guitarist Mick Mars of Motley Crue is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce (“Frasier”) is 63. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Singer-guitarist Mike Ness of Social Distortion is 60. Singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 54. Actor Jennie Garth (“Beverly Hills 90210″) is 50. Actor Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) is 49. Guitarist Drew Shirley of Switchfoot is 48. Actor Matthew Goode (“Downton Abbey,” ″The Good Wife”) is 44. Actor Cobie Smulders (“How I Met Your Mother”) is 40. Singer Leona Lewis is 37. Actor Amanda Bynes is 36. Actor Rachel Bloom (“Crazy Ex-Girlfriend”) is 35. Actor Hayley Kiyoko (“CSI: Cyber”) is 31. Bassist Sam Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet is 23.

April 4: Actor Craig T. Nelson is 78. Actor Christine Lahti (“Chicago Hope”) is 72. Singer Steve Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers is 71. Actor Mary-Margaret Humes (“Dawson’s Creek,” ″History of the World Part 1″) is 68. Writer-producer David E. Kelley (“Ally McBeal,” ″The Practice”) is 66. Actor Constance Shulman (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 64. Actor Hugo Weaving (“The Matrix,” ″Lord of the Rings”) is 62. Bassist Craig Adams (The Cult) is 60. Talk show host Graham Norton is 59. Comedian David Cross (“Arrested Development,” ″Mr. Show”) is 58. Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 57. Actor Nancy McKeon is 56. Country singer Clay Davidson is 51. Singer Josh Todd of Buckcherry is 51. Singer Jill Scott is 50. Bassist Magnus Sveningsson of The Cardigans is 50. Magician David Blaine is 49. Singer Kelly Price is 49. Singer Andre Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 48. Guitarist Josh McSwain of Parmalee is 47. Actor James Roday (“Psych”) is 46. Actor Natasha Lyonne (“Orange Is the New Black,” ″American Pie”) is 43. Actor-comedian Eric Andre (“The Eric Andre Show”) is 39. Actor Amanda Righetti (“The Mentalist”) is 39. Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears (“Zoey 101″) is 31. Actor Daniela Bobadilla (“The Middle,” “Anger Management”) is 29. Singer Austin Mahone is 26.

Alec Baldwin

April 5: Filmmaker Roger Corman is 96. Country singer Tommy Cash is 82. Actor Michael Moriarty (“Law and Order”) is 81. Singer Allan Clarke of The Hollies is 80. Actor Max Gail (“Sons and Daughters,” ″Barney Miller”) is 79. Actor Jane Asher is 76. Singer Agnetha Faltskog of ABBA is 72. Actor Mitch Pileggi (“The X Files”) is 70. Singer Peter Case of The Plimsouls is 68. Rapper-actor Christopher “Kid” Reid of Kid ’n Play (“House Party”) is 58. Guitarist Mike McCready of Pearl Jam is 56. Musician Paula Cole is 54. Actor Krista Allen (“Baywatch,” ″What About Brian”) is 51. Actor Victoria Hamilton (“The Crown”) is 51. Country singer Pat Green is 50. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 49. Rapper Juicy J (Three 6 Mafia) is 47. Actor Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”) is 46. Singer-guitarist Mike Eli of The Eli Young Band is 41. Actor Hayley Atwell (“Marvel’s Agent Carter”) is 40. Actor Lily James (“Downton Abbey”) is 33.

April 6: Actor Billy Dee Williams is 85. Actor Roy Thinnes (“The Invaders”) is 84. Director Barry Levinson (“Rain Man,” “The Natural”) is 80. Actor John Ratzenberger (“Cheers”) is 75. Actor Patrika Darbo (“The Bold and the Beautiful”) is 74. Actor Marilu Henner (“Taxi,” ″Evening Shade”) is 70. Actor Michael Rooker (“Guardians of the Galaxy”) is 67. Guitarist Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule is 62. Singer-guitarist Black Francis of The Pixies is 57. Actor Ari Meyers (“Kate & Ally”) is 53. Actor Paul Rudd is 53. Actor Jason Hervey (“The Wonder Years”) is 50. Bassist Markku Lappalainen (Hoobastank) is 49. Actor Zach Braff (“Scrubs”) is 47. Actor Joel Garland (“Orange Is The New Black”) is 47. Actor Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) is 46. Actor Teddy Sears (“24: Legacy”) is 45. Musician Robert Glasper is 44. Actor Eliza Coupe (“Happy Endings,” ″Scrubs”) is 41. Actor Charlie McDermott (“The Middle”) is 32.

April 7: Country singer Bobby Bare is 87. Singer Charlie Thomas of The Drifters is 85. Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 84. Actor Roberta Shore (“The Virginian”) is 79. Singer Patricia Bennett of The Chiffons is 75. Singer-guitarist John Oates of Hall and Oates is 74. Drummer John Dittrich of Restless Heart is 71. Singer Janis Ian is 71. Actor Jackie Chan is 68. Actor Russell Crowe is 58. Singer Mark Kibble of Take 6 is 58. Actor Bill Bellamy (“Last Comic Standing,” ″Fastlane”) is 57. Drummer Charlie Hall of The War on Drugs is 48. Singer-bassist John Cooper of Skillet is 47. Actor Heather Burns (“Miss Congeniality”) is 47. Actor Kevin Alejandro (“Lucifer,” ″Southland”) is 46. Actor Sian Clifford (“Fleabag”) is 40. Bassist Ben McKee of Imagine Dragons is 37. Contemporary Christian singer Tauren Wells is 36. Actor Ed Speleers (“Downton Abbey”) is 34. Actor Conner Rayburn (“According to Jim”) is 23.

April 8: Comedian Shecky Greene is 96. Original Mouseketeer Darlene Gillespie is 81. Singer Peggy Lennon of the Lennon Sisters is 81. Songwriter Leon Huff of Gamble and Huff is 80. Actor Stuart Pankin (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Not Necessarily The News”) is 76. Guitarist Steve Howe of Yes (and of Asia) is 75. Bassist Mel Schacher of Grand Funk Railroad is 71. Singer-actor John Schneider (“The Dukes of Hazzard”) is 62. Guitarist Izzy Stradlin (Guns N’ Roses) is 60. Singer-guitarist Donita Sparks of L7 is 59. Singer Julian Lennon is 59. Actor Dean Norris (“Breaking Bad,” ″Under the Dome”) is 59. Actor Robin Wright is 56. Actor Patricia Arquette is 54. Actor JR Bourne (TV’s “Teen Wolf,” ″Revenge”) is 52. Singer Craig Honeycutt of Everything is 52. Drummer Darren Jessee of Ben Folds Five is 51. Actor Emma Caulfield (“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) is 49. Actor Katee Sackhoff (“Battlestar Galactica”) is 42. Actor Taylor Kitsch (“True Detective,” ″Friday Night Lights”) is 41. Singer-guitarist Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend is 38. Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 38. Guitarist Jamie Sierota (Echosmith) is 29. Actor Sadie Calvano (“Mom”) is 25.

April 9: Actor Michael Learned (“The Waltons”) is 83. Country singer Margo Smith is 80. Actor Dennis Quaid is 68. Humorist Jimmy Tingle (“60 Minutes II”) is 67. Keyboardist Dave Innis of Restless Heart is 63. Talk show host Joe Scarborough (“Morning Joe”) is 59. Actor Mark Pellegrino (“Dexter”) is 57. Actor-model Paulina Porizkova is 57. Actor Cynthia Nixon (“Sex and the City”) is 56. Singer Kevin Martin of Candlebox is 53. TV personality Sunny Anderson (“The Kitchen”) is 47. Singer Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance is 45. Actor Keshia Knight Pulliam (“The Cosby Show”) is 43. Guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes is 42. Actor Charlie Hunnam (“Sons of Anarchy”) is 42. Actor Jay Baruchel (“Knocked Up,” ″Tropic Thunder”) is 40. Actor Annie Funke (“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) is 37. Actor Jordan Masterson (“Last Man Standing”) is 36. Actor Leighton Meester (“Gossip Girl”) is 36. Singer-actor Jesse McCartney (“Summerland”) is 35. Singer Jazmine Sullivan is 35. Actor Kristen Stewart (“Twilight”) is 32. Actor Elle Fanning (“Because of Winn-Dixie”) is 24. Musician Lil Nas X is 23. Actor Isaac Hempstead Wright (“Game of Thrones”) is 23. Singer Jackie Evancho is 22.

