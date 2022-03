KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney softball roadshow came home Saturday. And the Lopers were just as successful at home as they’ve been on the road. Home runs by Lindsey Roth and Steph Thomason combined with a six-strikeout pitching by Kelsey Goodban gave UNK a 5-3 win over Fort Hays State in the first game of the year at Kearney’s Patriot Park. A 13-hit performance, highlighted by Katie Gosker’s seventh home run of the season, led the Lopers to a 7-2 win in the nightcap.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO