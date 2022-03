The U.S. Supreme Court will take a look at California pork regulations after a group of producers said the new rules place massive costs on out-of-state farmers. The case granted Monday requires the justices to consider the so-called Dormant Commerce Clause, which bars states from discriminating against out-of-state commerce. Some conservative members of the court have suggested they’re uncomfortable with the doctrine, which isn’t explicitly spelled out in the Constitution.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO