ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Man convicted of killing homeless woman in October given maximum prison sentence

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 22 hours ago

DAYTON — A Montgomery County judge handed-down the maximum prison sentence for a Dayton man convicted of shooting and killing a woman in October, according to prosecutors.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homeless woman killed in Dayton; grand jury indicts suspected shooter

Ricky Renado Hill, 45, was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of Faith Guffey, 25, in October 2021, a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said in a media release. Hill will be eligible for parole after serving 22 and a half years in prison.

Hill had been released from prison just months before the deadly shooting after serving 28 years in prison for an attempted murder conviction, the spokesperson said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O0KXH_0esDA6an00
Faith Guffey

Guffey was shot in the head on Caho Street in Dayton October 11. She was transported to an area hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Court records indicate the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a stolen cell phone.

Additional details were not available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1icDBT_0esDA6an00
Ricky Renado Hill Ricky Renado Hill (Contributed Photo/Montgomery County Jail)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, OH
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, OH
Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Man charged with rape of intellectually disabled woman

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky State Police (KSP) has charged an Owensboro man after allegations he had a sexual relationship with a woman with an intellectual disability. KSP says that Greg A. Rafferty, 42, of Owensboro, was charged with multiple felonies. Police say that in the summer of 2021, KSP launched an investigation after allegations were […]
OWENSBORO, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Cox Media Group
WSAZ

Escaped inmate found

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Boone County Sheriff’s Office have located an escaped inmate on Tuesday. According to the Boone County Sheriff, Kayla Hughes, 31, was wearing an orange jumpsuit at the time of her escape. Hughes was found in Price Hill area of Madison. Sheriff Chad Barker...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WILX-TV

2 women sent to prison for committing $1.2M in food stamp fraud

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Two women were given prison sentences following convictions for $1.2 million in food stamp fraud. Ana Rioja, 51, and Maria Consuelo de Ureno, 55, pleaded guilty on May 12, 2021, to conspiring to commit and committing Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program fraud, reported by KWTX. U.S. District...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Radar Online.com

Singer Brandy Sued By 60-Year-Old Ex-Housekeeper For Alleged Age Discrimination

Singer Brandy is being dragged to court by her ex-employee who accuses the singer of firing her due to her age despite working together for decades. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer’s former housekeeper Maria Castaneda aka Elizabeth Juarez is suing her for failure to pay proper wages, failing to provide proper meal breaks, age discrimination, failure to prevent discrimination and wrongful termination.
CELEBRITIES
NBC4 Columbus

Father, daughter die in Hardin Co. murder-suicide

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A father and his daughter are dead after a murder-suicide in Hardin County last week, according to the county sheriff’s office. Deputies were sent to an initial report of a car fire in a field on County Road 75 near County Road 30 in Liberty Township at approximately 5:38 p.m. […]
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
ABC10

3 people arrested, found with about 80 pounds of meth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento area traffic stop resulted in law enforcement discovering about 80 pounds of methamphetamine, around 100,000 pills suspected to contain fentanyl and about $4,100. According to the California Highway Patrol - Valley Division, during a traffic stop on March 7, officers stopped a Jeep for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
65K+
Followers
94K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy