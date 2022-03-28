ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ODESZA Is Hitting Amphitheaters This Summer on The Last Goodbye Tour

By Taylor Mims
 22 hours ago

ODESZA is bringing electronic music to amphitheaters across North America. The duo will hit the road in July in support of their upcoming album, The Last Goodbye , expected out on July 22.

The Last Goodbye tour will kick off in the duo’s home state of Washington at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The three-night mini residency will run from July 29 to 31, which was previously announced .

From there, ODESZA will travel through Arizona, Texas, Georgia, Maryland, New York, Philadelphia, Ontario, Quebec, Ohio, Michigan, Colorado, Oregon and more. The 27-date run will close out with two shows in Northern California – Heart Health Park in Sacramento on Sept. 27 and Shoreline Amphitheatre in San Francisco on Sept. 30.

“We can’t wait to share this full-length project with you, along with our new show,” ODESZA said in a release. “It’s been a long time coming. From us to you, The Last Goodbye: The Tour.”

For their biggest headlining tour to date, ODESZA will bring along special guests Sylvan Esso , as well as a rotation of support from the likes of San Holo, Elderbrook, Ben Böhmer (Live) and Foreign Family Collective acts: ford., Gilligan Moss, & NASAYA.

The tour will set out to not only be carbon neutral, but carbon negative, through a partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB to make the tour more environmentally sustainable and engage fans to take action for people and the planet. The ODESZA + REVERB Eco Village will be set up at each show where fans can take climate action, fill up at the free #RocknRefill water stations, and more. The band will also support projects that directly and measurably eliminate greenhouse gases while benefitting diverse global communities via REVERB’s Music Climate Revolution campaign.

Tickets for the tour promoted by Live Nation will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The artist presale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. local time. Check out a full list of dates below.

