Pope Meets With Groups Requesting Apology for Indigenous Schools

Clothing on crosses along a highway symbolizing children who died at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 19, 2021. (Amber Bracken/The New York Times)

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Monday held his first Vatican meeting with Indigenous groups from Canada who are seeking his apology over the church’s involvement in a system of boarding schools that abused Indigenous children for over 100 years.

The meeting, with two of Canada’s three largest Indigenous groups, suggests that the pope, who has declined to apologize over the matter in the past, is now prepared to discuss the church’s role as a way of making amends for the harm it caused.

The church has appeared more open to apologizing since several Indigenous communities announced last year that they had discovered signs of human remains, most likely those of children, in unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools.

Monday’s meeting took place at the Apostolic Palace where Francis met with Métis and Inuit delegates. More meetings follow this week. Members of the delegations attending the meetings said they hoped not only to persuade Francis to become the first pope to apologize for the schools, but also to persuade him to travel to Canada to offer his apology to surviving students of the school system and Indigenous communities in general.

“Truth, justice and healing. We hope that the church can finally begin a meaningful and lasting reconciliation,” said Métis National Council president, Cassidy Caron, who led the Métis delegates. The hourlong meeting had been “comfortable,” she told reporters in St. Peter’s Square, adding that the pope had listened and “nodded along” when three survivors of the schools had “told their truths.”

“While the time for acknowledgment, apology and atonement is long overdue, it is never too late to do the right thing,” she said.

The legacy of the residential school system has become Canada’s national shame. From the 1880s through the 1990s, at least 150,000 ​Indigenous children were forcibly separated from their families by the Canadian government and sent to residential boarding schools, often far from their communities. At the schools, which were mostly run for the government by the Catholic Church, sexual, physical and emotional abuse were commonplace, as was violence.

After meeting with the delegations representing the Métis and the Inuit on Monday, Francis will meet with the delegations representing the First Nations on Thursday, before holding a culminating session with all three groups on Friday.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times .

Ground-penetrating radar is used to search for human remains on some of the 500 acres of land associated with the Mohawk Institute, a former residential school, in Brantford, Ontario, Canada, Nov. 9, 2021. (Tara Walton/The New York Times)

A memorial for children whose remains were found outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada, June 18, 2021. (Amber Bracken/The New York Times)