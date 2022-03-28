ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

'CODA' made history amid Oscar chaos. Here's what its win means for the Deaf community.

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
 22 hours ago

The most talked-about part of the 2022 Oscars undoubtedly was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock onstage . But that controversial moment overshadowed a monumental best picture win for "CODA," which became a rare moment of visibility for the Deaf community in the entertainment world.

The AppleTV+ family drama took home three Academy Awards on Sunday night: best picture , best supporting actor for Troy Kotsur and best adapted screenplay for Siân Heder . It also became the first best picture winner from a streaming service.

Here's everything you need to know about the film and what its success means for the Deaf community.

The 7 best (and worst) Oscar moments: Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Beyoncé's 'Be Alive' and more

What is 'CODA' about? And what does 'CODA' mean?

"CODA" stands for "child of deaf adults." The film portrays the story of 17-year-old Ruby (Emilia Jones), the hearing child of deaf parents (Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and Kotsur), who's caught between helping her family's fledgling fish business in Gloucester, Massachusetts, and pursuing her singing aspirations in college.

The film, available for streaming on AppleTV+, debuted at Sundance Film Festival last January, where it took home the top prize before selling to the streaming service for a record figure ($25 million, according to Variety and Deadline ).

Its Oscars success wasn't guaranteed from the start: Jane Campion's Netflix Western "The Power of the Dog" was favored to win best picture for much of awards season, until "CODA"s Producers Guild Awards win turned the tide for the small, independently made film.

'We are not costumes': Why Marlee Matlin put her foot down, insisting 'CODA' cast deaf actors

'Coda' star Troy Kotsur is first deaf male actor to win an Oscar

Kotsur, who plays Frank Rossi, became the first male and only the second deaf actor to win an Oscar, after co-star Matlin's historic 1987 best actress victory for "Children of a Lesser God."

The actor was met with a mix of audible and silent applause as he joined presenter Yuh-jung Youn onstage, where she handed him the trophy for a moment before taking it back so he could deliver his acceptance speech in American Sign Language.

"I really want to thank all of the wonderful deaf theater stages where I was allowed and given the opportunity to develop my craft as an actor," Kotsur said through his translator, who at one point got choked up delivering the actor's speech.

'It would be a historic moment': 'CODA' star Troy Kotsur talks best picture Oscar chances

“My dad, he was the best signer in our family," Kotsur told the Oscar audience. "But he was in a car accident, and he became paralyzed from the neck down. And he no longer was able to sign. Dad, I learned so much from you. I’ll always love you. You are my hero."

Kotsur concluded: "I just wanted to say that this is dedicated to the Deaf community, the ‘CODA’ community and the disabled community. This is our moment. To my mom, my dad and my brother Mark. They’re not here today, but look at me now. I did it. I love you. Thank you.”

Who else stars in 'CODA'?

Matlin portrayed matriarch Jackie Rossi, joined by 20-year-old Jones as her and Kotsur's hearing teenage daughter, Ruby Rossi, and Daniel Durant as older son Leo Rossi.

Matlin previously spoke highly of "the opportunity to work with other deaf actors plus other actors who weren't deaf, who learned sign language, who were more than willing to open up their minds" in a video Q&A after the film's Sundance premiere last January.

What does Hollywood have to do to be more inclusive for the community and make more films possible? "We need to hire more deaf actors. Simple as that," Matlin said.

"There are so many stories that can be told," she added. "They don't have to be about being deaf."

Marlee Matlin talks inclusion: 'CODA' star calls on Hollywood to 'hire more deaf actors'

What does 'CODA's best picture win mean for the Deaf community?

The success of "CODA" success brings about a rare moment of visibility in the entertainment world for deaf actors, and the community as a whole.

"Thank you to the Academy for letting our ‘CODA’ make history tonight," producer Philippe Rousselet said when accepting the best picture honor. Fellow producer Patrick Wachsberger also thanked Oscar voters for “recognizing a movie of love and family."

During his acceptance speech, Kotsur noted that the film's cast was invited to meet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House.

Roberta Cordano, president of Gallaudet University, celebrated how Kotsur's 30-plus years in the entertainment industry were validated with the Oscars recognition.

"He, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant, and many other deaf people in film and television today, have shown that Deaf representation in Hollywood matters. They have shown that Sign language is its own beautiful, visual, vibrant, valuable and diverse language," Cordano said in a statement to USA TODAY.

"This is consistent with our bilingual mission here at Gallaudet University, where we prepare our deaf and hard of hearing students to believe that they can achieve their dreams through hard work and perseverance. We send our congratulations to Troy and to everyone involved with 'CODA.' We also thank Apple for its investment in the film and for its support of deaf people everywhere."

Contributing: David Oliver, Brian Truitt

'Deafness isn't a monolith': Deaf communities praise, criticize new Apple TV+ movie 'CODA'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'CODA' made history amid Oscar chaos. Here's what its win means for the Deaf community.

