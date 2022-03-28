ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, give commencement speech in May

By Amy Haneline and Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 22 hours ago

Taylor Swift may not have her scarf back , but she's about to hold an honorary degree from New York University.

The "All Too Well" singer-songwriter is set to receive a Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa, from the prestigious Manhattan school – and will give a commencement speech at a ceremony in May, NYU announced in a statement Monday .

The school is calling the occasion "an unprecedented 'doubleheader' event" that will not only honor this year's class of graduates but also the 2020 and 2021 classes, whose ceremonies were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony is set to take place May 18 at Yankee Stadium.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHe8J_0esD9WCw00
Writer-director Taylor Swift attends a premiere for the short film "All Too Well" at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) ORG XMIT: NYEA106 Evan Agostini, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The university called Swift "one of the most prolific and celebrated artists of her generation" in the statement and praised her many accomplishments including being an 11-time Grammy winner and being the "only solo artist this century to have three albums reach No. 1 in one year."

The school paired an Instagram video of the announcement to her song "22."

Plus, NYU does offer a course in all things Swift . Earlier this year, Rolling Stone music reporter Brittany Spanos led students through a class at the Clive Davis Institute that examined Swift's evolution and legacy in the music industry.

Taylor Swift's new 'Red': A fan feast of 30 sensitive, angry and transformative songs

Swift won't be alone in receiving an honorary degree from the school. While the singer will address the Class of 2022, lifelong disability rights advocate Judith Heumann will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters, honoris causa, and will deliver the address to the Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Swift has had a busy couple of years. In addition to releasing surprise quarantine albums "Folklore" (which won Album of the Year at last year's Grammys) and "Evermore" (for which she's up for AOTY again this year), she's in the process of re-recording and releasing her first six studio albums ("Taylor Swift," "Fearless," "Speak Now," "Red," "1989" and "Reputation") after a public dispute over ownership of her work .

Grammys 2022: Jon Batiste leads nominations; Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish vie for big awards

But it an honorary degree has crossed her mind. While answering silly, rapid-fire questions for a 2016 video with Vogue , Swift expressed a desire to receive an honorary doctorate degree because pal Ed Sheeran had received one from England's University Campus Suffolk. "I feel like he looks down on me 'cause I don't have one," she joked.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Taylor Swift to receive honorary degree from NYU, give commencement speech in May

Comments / 2

Related
People

Whoopi Goldberg Reacts to Will Smith Smacking Chris Rock at Oscars: 'I Get It — He Snapped'

Whoopi Goldberg is reacting to Will Smith's much-talked-about moment from the 2022 Academy Awards. On Monday's episode of The View, Goldberg, 66, expressed her thoughts on the incident, where Smith, 53, slapped presenter Chris Rock after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. (Jada, 50, has been embracing a shaved head hairstyle as she lives with alopecia, which leads to bald spots and hair loss.)
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Made Her Oscars Debut in That Incredible Opening Song

Click here to read the full article. There’ve been some pretty thrilling and surprising moments at the 2022 Oscars tonight — and the show isn’t even over yet. There’ve been heartfelt speeches, exciting wins, and rousing performances. Among the performances, “Be Alive,” nominated for Best Original Song from King Richard, opened the 94th Academy Awards with pitch-perfect energy. And Beyoncé’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, joined her mom for the powerful performance. Twitter honestly lit up as soon as fans noticed that Blue Ivy was dancing with the rest of the company to her mom’s song. Dressed in green, matching the outfits...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Mix 93.1

Taylor Swift Teases New Song ‘Carolina’ in ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Trailer: LISTEN

Taylor Swift fans can get a taste of new music by checking out the trailer for the big-screen adaptation of Delia Owens' popular novel Where the Crawdads Sing. The singer contributed an original song called "Carolina" to the soundtrack. The song is featured in the first trailer, which dropped Tuesday (March 22). Based on what we've heard so far, it's safe to assume that the track will be a cinematic thriller.
MUSIC
The Independent

‘Imagine how proud I am’: Madonna shares son Rocco’s ‘spectacular’ paintings on Instagram

Madonna has shared some images of her son Rocco Ritchie’s paintings on her Instagram page, as he establishes himself as an impressionist painter.Rocco, 21, is the singer’s eldest child with Guy Ritchie and goes by the artist name Rhed.To hone his talent, he began studying at Central Saint Martins at the age of 17 before attending the Royal Drawing School. Since 2018, he has held three exhibitions at London gallery Tanya Baxter Contemporary. Late on Tuesday (15 March), the “Material Girl” singer decided to share some of his art with her social media followers, including a video of Rocco...
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Jon Batiste
Person
Ed Sheeran
E! News

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Bundles Up for Rare New York Outing

Watch: Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win. Taylor Swift's "London Boy" is making his way around New York City. Joe Alwyn, who has been dating the pop star since 2016, was spotted out for a stroll in the Big Apple on March 17. The 31-year-old actor wore a fleece jacket and capped off his casual look with blue jeans and gray sneakers. He was photographed talking on his phone with AirPods in his ears during his walk. Joe will next be seen in the highly anticipated Hulu series Conversations with Friends, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name.
MUSIC
FOX26

Beyoncé, Billie Eilish to sing Oscar-nominated songs at Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé, Billie Eilish and other nominees for best original song will perform at Sunday's Oscars, the show's producers announced Tuesday. Beyoncé will perform her nominated song "Be Alive" from "King Richard," and Eilish and her brother and co-writer Finneas will perform "No Time To Die" from the James Bond film of the same name.
MUSIC
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyu#Honorary Degree#New York University#College#Amc Lincoln Square 13#Rolling Stone
KHQ Right Now

Taylor Swift is releasing new song Carolina for

Taylor Swift is releasing new music. The 32-year-old singer/songwriter announced on Tuesday (22.03.22) that she is releasing a new song called ‘Carolina.’. Taylor wrote the track “alone” and produced it alongside long-time friend and music collaborator Aaron Dessner. The pair co-produced Taylor’s critically acclaimed eighth and ninth studio albums, ‘folklore’ and ‘evermore'.
MUSIC
Page Six

Dua Lipa, Robert Pattinson, ‘Euphoria’ cast party in LA ahead of Oscars

The night before the Oscars, the scene at Sunset Tower’s Terrace Bar would’ve been the envy of any A-list party planner – with guests including Dua Lipa, Robert Pattinson, Orlando Bloom and many more, insiders told Page Six. Lipa was spotted dining by the hotel’s pool, we hear, at a table with pals including Katy Perry’s go-to stylist Johnny Wujek and hit songwriter Sarah Hudson. Hudson – who has collaborated on a number of tunes with the “One Kiss” singer, 26 – was celebrating her birthday, spies told us. Waiters were seen bringing out a cake for the well-tattooed songwriter....
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC News

Camila Cabello to perform an 'immersive' live show on TikTok

Camila Cabello will perform songs from her upcoming album "Familia" during an "immersive and inventive" virtual concert live on TikTok. "Camila's upcoming stream is a fantastical trip through the artist's mind, with shifting sets and costumes designed to complement the music," an announcement from TikTok states. "The performance was created using eye-popping XR, augmenting Camila's singing and choreography with immersive visual effects bringing Camila's creativity to her fans like never before."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Tony Sewell loses out on honorary university degree over controversial race report

The author of a widely condemned, government-backed race report has criticised a university for withdrawing its honorary degree offer because of the controversy surrounding him.Tony Sewell, 62, was appointed by Boris Johnson, a friend and former colleague of his, to chair a body which produced a report suggesting there was no evidence of institutional racism in the UK and chattel slavery was not just about “profit and suffering”.The Commission on Race and Ethnic Disparities (CRED) was established in the wake of global Black Lives Matter demonstrations in 2020, but its findings were met with a backlash from politicians and...
COLLEGES
Black Hills Pioneer

Dylan O'Brien backs Taylor Swift to direct movies

Dylan O'Brien thinks Taylor Swift would be a "wonderful" film director. The 'Maze Runner' actor starred opposite Sadie Sink in the 32-year-old singer's 'All Too Well: The Short Film' project last year and he was very impressed with the 'Blank Space' hitmaker's vision for the project and her "instincts" as a filmmaker.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

425K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy