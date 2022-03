A man living south of Houston, Texas, received an A for effort last week when he tried to free a deer that was stuck in his wooden fence using a pool skimmer and a folding chair. The failed rescue was caught on video and shared to Storyful Viral by the suburbanite himself, Marco Rangel. A separate video, recorded by Rangel’s neighbor on the other side of the fence, shows that after this bit of trial and error, the deer was eventually released unharmed.

