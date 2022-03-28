ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WXYZ-TV wins 2022 McCree Journalism Award for investigative reports

The Michigan Press Association has named WXYZ-TV a winner in the 48th annual Wade H. McCree Advancement of Justice Awards.

A panel of four judges representing law and media chose WXYZ-TV’s “Probate Problems: Reforming Michigan’s Guardianship Laws” to be awarded one of the honors.

WXYZ-TV investigative reporter Heather Catallo, reporter Kimberly Craig, videographers Johnny Sartin, Jr. and John Ciolino, and video editor Randy Lundquist worked on the project.

The McCree awards are determined by the informative level of journalism and the impact on improving legal and law enforcement systems. The awards are expected to be presented to the winners at the 2022 Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame dinner on April 24.

7 Investigator Heather Catallo has been investigating problems in Michigan's guardianship system since 2017. To see stories from her reporting on probate laws, go here: https://www.wxyz.com/probate .

