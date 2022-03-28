ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is releasing a budget blueprint that...

POLITICO

Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, is expected to appear before the Jan. 6 panel this week.

He's rarely been mentioned as a key player in the runup to the insurrection, but was one of the former president's closest aides. Big request: Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser, is expected to appear for voluntary testimony before the Jan. 6 select committee this week, according to a person familiar with the plan.
POTUS
iheart.com

Young Democrats No Longer Consuming National News Under Biden

National news consumption is declining under Biden, especially among young Democrats. Nearly one-quarter of Democrats 18-35 said they paid close attention to national news last year, down from 70-percent in 2020. "If you're a Democrat or a liberal, you're upset because the news is all bad now. Bad for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden is gaslighting us about deficit reduction

Today's a day that ends in "y," so President Joe Biden is gaslighting us about the economy again. "After four years in a row of increasing deficits before I took office, we are now on track to see the largest ever decline in the deficit in American history," the president recently said during remarks after the signing of a massive spending bill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Bridget Mulroy

Biden Asked About Trump's 2024 Hopes

Biden doesn't see Trump's 2024 campaign as a threat.(Jon Tyson/iStock) On Thursday at an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, United States President Joe Biden said, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me."
Defense One

Biden’s $773B Request for Pentagon Stays Focused on China

The Biden administration’s 2023 budget request remains focused on China, according to the $773 billion spending proposal sent to Congress on Monday. U.S. officials called China a bigger long-term concern than Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has led NATO members to deploy forces and enlarge spending plans. The U.S. proposal continues the military’s push toward a new generation of weapons and away from the arms that it relied upon over the two decades of counterterrorism and counter-insurgency wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Donald Trump’s Washington DC hotel sold for $375m after government approves deal

The Trump International Hotel in Washington DC has been sold in a $375m deal and will be transformed into a Waldorf Astoria, according to the government agency which approved the sale to a Miami investment fund.The Trump Organization had poured $200m into the federally-owned historic Old Post Office on Pennsylvania Avenue, though the converted hotel lost millions during the tenure of the 45th president, according to reports.The General Services Administration on Friday announced that CGI Hospitality Opportunity Fund I, LP and Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc. would convert the property into a Waldorf Astoria luxury hotel. “GSA based...
U.S. POLITICS
WSAV News 3

Biden aides to Congress: Fund COVID aid, don’t cut budget

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress should provide the $22.5 billion President Joe Biden wants for continuing the battle against COVID-19 without cutting other programs to pay for it, senior administration officials said Monday. And if Republicans continue to insist that additional federal efforts to combat the pandemic must be paid for by culling spending elsewhere, the GOP should […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

Biden seizes on spin, won't face reality

Amid the drama of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to Congress, a profoundly insightful comment was offered by Sen. Ben Sasse. The burden of his remarks was that the United States should do much more to help Ukraine win the war inexcusably launched against it by Russian President Vladimir Putin.
U.S. POLITICS

