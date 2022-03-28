Biden's budget plan: Higher taxes on rich, lower deficits

The Biden administration’s 2023 budget request remains focused on China, according to the $773 billion spending proposal sent to Congress on Monday. U.S. officials called China a bigger long-term concern than Russia, whose invasion of Ukraine has led NATO members to deploy forces and enlarge spending plans. The U.S. proposal continues the military’s push toward a new generation of weapons and away from the arms that it relied upon over the two decades of counterterrorism and counter-insurgency wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 1 DAY AGO