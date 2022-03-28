ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

Summit BHC taps Acadia exec as COO

By Cedric Dent Jr.
williamsonhomepage.com
 1 day ago

Summit BHC announced Monday it named Acadia Healthcare’s Dwight A. Lacy as its new chief operating officer. Headquartered in Cool Springs, Summit Behavioral Healthcare will put Lacy in the office previously occupied by Jeff Barnett, who is transitioning to lead the company’s new transformation and growth strategy...

www.williamsonhomepage.com

