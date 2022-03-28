ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

ECU raises over $8.4 million during Pirate Nation Gives

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WJ7Sx_0esD07Dn00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — East Carolina University hosted the sixth annual Pirate Nation Gives fundraising event , surpassing last year’s record total of $6.5 million and meeting this year’s goal.

More than 1,500 individual donors contributed to the effort, also celebrating the 115th year of the university and the installation of Chancellor Philip Rogers.

Chancellor Rogers said the generosity of Pirate Nation is just one example of ECU’s importance throughout eastern North Carolina.

“These gifts show the impact ECU has had on those who have studied here and taught here, and so many others who support the university, that they would give so generously to pay that forward,” he said. “They enable us to create and continue important programs aimed at transforming and uplifting the region we call home.”

Dr. Diana Haytko, professor and chair of marketing and supply chain management, funded the first five years of the Elizabeth Haytko Faculty Fellowship, a $5,000 award to support an outstanding faculty member in the department. She made her gifts in memory of her mother, who taught her that education is the key to the American dream. Fundraising to reward faculty is often overlooked, she said, and she wanted to do something for those who go above and beyond year after year.

Haytko also established estate gifts totaling $1 million to create two professorships — one focused on teaching, the other on research — and a study abroad scholarship program.

Eileen Shokler, a longtime resident of Greenville who served as a guardian ad litem in Pitt County for eight years, contributed a $100,000 gift to fund an annual training program for staff and volunteers at the TEDI BEAR Child Advocacy Center, which provides critically important services to children who have been victims of child abuse or neglect.

Pat and Lynn Lane, who support ECU during Pirate Nation Gives each year, contributed to the Honors College, the College of Education, the STEPP program, and ECU Athletics.

Across the board, Pirate Nation showed its support for student-athletes, with gifts for specific teams, scholarships, and other athletics initiatives totaling more than $260,000.

Among many notable gifts this year are:

  • Ms. Kathleen Adams ’92, ’97; Dr. Mary Chatman ’90, ’96, ’12; Mr. Jim ’63 and Mrs. Selba ’64 Harris; and Dr. Mary Raab for nursing scholarships.
  • Col. (Ret.) Worth ’77, ’81 and Mrs. Dolores Carter for College of Health and Human Performance, College of Business, and Air Force ROTC.
  • Mrs. Kay ’76 and Mr. Ken ’68, ’71 Chalk and Mr. Robert ’78 and Mrs. Amy Brinkley for Honors College travel.
  • Dr. Denise Dickins, ECU professor, for Students’ Treasure Chest.
  • Oak Foundation for University Priority Fund for Greatest Needs.
  • Dr. Mike ’76, ’78 and Mrs. Alice ’73, ’76 Taylor for Joyner Library.
  • The Wooten Family for the Wooten Family Initiative for Brain Health Research Endowment.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WNCT

ECU to hold sixth annual Pirate Nation Gives this Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University will celebrate its sixth annual day of giving on Wednesday. Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents and students to come together and support the university. Last year’s event set new records with 1,200 donors raising more than $6.5 million, and […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU’s Brody most diverse medical school in N.C.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — East Carolina University’s Brody School of Medicine has again ranked as North Carolina’s most diverse medical school in a listing of the 2023 Best Graduate Schools released today by U.S. News & World Report. ECU’s medical school ranked near the top in the nation in several categories related to its three-fold mission: […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

ECU celebrates official installation of chancellor during Founders Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In celebration of serving his first year as chancellor, ECU honored Dr. Philip Rogers in an Installation Ceremony on Thursday. The ceremony was also part of Founders Week. Since March 15th of 2021, the Greenville native has been helping lead the school. His message Thursday was all about a deep love […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Storm the Stadium event helps raise money for ECU scholarships

East Carolina held its annual Storm the Stadium event on Saturday. All proceeds from the event go to support ECU Student Veteran scholarships and programs. Storm the Stadium event helps raise money for ECU …. ENC supports Hope for Harrison during ‘Pull for Hope’. Charity ride held for teen...
CHARITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Greenville, NC
Society
Greenville, NC
Education
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

ENC counties part of Watch for Me 2022 partnership

RALEIGH, N.C. – Twenty-two communities will soon benefit from participation in Watch for Me NC, a comprehensive pedestrian and bicycle safety program aimed at reducing bicycle and pedestrian crashes and fatalities in North Carolina.  Now in its ninth year, the Watch for Me NC program provides training for law enforcement officers on ways to improve […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

ECU hosts Yam Jam event to help with local food insecurity

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)-In another effort to help those with food insecurities, ECU in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, hosted this year’s Yam Jam. Organizers say sweet potatoes are a North Carolina staple, and they are a a nutritious option at food banks, but...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Business making Monopoly games based on Carolina towns

WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A new craze has hit one Union County community as a new board game has shown up in stores. This game is all about the town. Waxhawopoly is self-explanatory. It’s a monopoly-style game all about Waxhaw, but Milton Bradley and the Hasbro Parker Brothers aren’t behind this version.
WAXHAW, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecu#Honors College#East Carolina University#Charity#Pirate Nation#American
WNCT

Applications being taken for Community Investment Grant

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The United Way of Onslow County is offering an exciting opportunity to non-profits in the area. Monday, the organization opened applications for its Community Investment Grant. The grant is for nonprofits focusing on education, health and financial stability. “What we’re looking for is programs that really help change a person’s life […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Vaccine event going on Tuesday in Duplin County

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Health Department will be holding an event with former college and pro basketball player Phil Ford on Tuesday to encourage students to get vaccinated. The “Take Your Best Shot with Phil” event will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Ed Emory Auditorium at 165 Agriculture Dr. in Kenansville. […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Grow Local shows students various job opportunities in area

GREENVILLE, N.C. — The Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance is proud to serve as a partner for Grow Local, an initiative of the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce. The Greenville ENC Alliance is partnering with other organizations, including Mayne Pharma and Pitt County Economic Development, to sponsor for the weeklong event that is scheduled for March […]
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WNCT

Fort Macon event marks return of activities after Hurricane Florence

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-day event at Fort Macon called “World War II Living History” allowed visitors to experience that time period. Saturday and Sunday were also the first days of the state park being fully reopened after being damaged by Hurricane Florence in 2018. “It [Fort Macon] served a purpose. And the […]
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
WNCT

Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep event

The N.C. Department of Transportation needs volunteers to help clean up trash along roads during the Adopt-A-Highway Fall Litter Sweep from April 16-30. Volunteers needed for statewide litter sweep event. Houston looking to build consistency within program. Winterville listed as one of the safest cities in …. Pitt County campaign...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greene County Schools announces next superintendent

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — Dr. Frank Creech will assume duties as superintendent of Greene County Schools after receiving a unanimous vote from the school board on Monday. Creech will succeed outgoing superintendent Dr. Patrick Miller and will assume responsibilities on July 1. Miller is retiring after serving Greene County as a teacher, principal and […]
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
WNCT

WNCT

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy