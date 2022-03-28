ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Penn State student jailed, accused of stabbing man during fight, police say

By Bret Pallotto
Centre Daily
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Penn State student was arrested Sunday after being accused of stabbing another man during a fight over a woman. Judah-Tafari Sampieri, 20, of Connecticut, was accused of stabbing the man about 1 a.m. Sunday at The Bryn, Patton Township police wrote in an...

www.centredaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

Pa. Man Allegedly Admitted to Repeatedly Shooting His Sister in the Head, Trying to Clean Up the Crime Scene

A Pennsylvania man has been charged with allegedly killing his sister, who was found dead late last week. Joel Ayala Jr., 20, stands accused of one count of criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his sister, 22-year-old Linnette Ayala, during the late evening hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022. He allegedly admitted to the crime during the early morning hours of Friday, March 11, 2022.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Centre County, PA
City
Lawn, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Penn, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Penn, PA
State
Connecticut State
Centre County, PA
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

Pregnant Woman Punched in the Face on a Philly Bus for Refusing to Give Up Her Seat, Police Say

A pregnant woman was punched in the face at around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when she refused to give up her seat on a bus, police in Philadelphia have reported. The woman, who is about two months pregnant, was allegedly approached by a fellow passenger who demanded she give up her seat, the local transit authority said. When she declined, the police claim the man punched and pushed her. The suspect fled the bus following the attack, and the woman was taken to a hospital for minor injuries. PennLive reports that the suspect was identified through surveillance cameras mounted in the bus and was apprehended Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Man Was High On Mushrooms When Coworker Killed Him In PA Cabin: DA

What a family believed was a “modern-day lynching,” appears to have been a case of a hallucinogenic drug trip turned deadly, authorities say. Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, of Pittsburgh, was found dead in the front yard of a home his coworkers had rented and invited him to in Rockland Township on Dec. 12, at 2:26 a.m. by state police, according to a release by the Venango County district attorney’s office in January.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State#Police#Crime#Centre Lifelink Ems
TheDailyBeast

Couple Killed Man Who Skipped Line in Vegas Grocery Store, Cops Say

A dispute over a grocery store line led to the shooting death of a 48-year-old man in Las Vegas last November, police allege. Patrick O’Neal was angry when Daijenai Levi, 22, skipped in front of him in line at a convenience store. After the two got into a verbal fight and Levi apologized, an employee escorted O’Neal out—but not before he hurled an expletive at Levi. That’s when police say Levi left the store and returned with her partner, Isaiah Levi, 21, who shot O’Neal in the store’s parking lot. Isaiah allegedly told O’Neal that if he messed with his girlfriend, “I’ll shoot you again.” Security video showed Levi trying to retrieve the bullet casing from the parking lot before fleeing, cops said. The couple was eventually arrested last month in Killeen, Texas, and charged with conspiring to commit murder, open murder and burglary.
KILLEEN, TX
Daily Mail

Married Texas school superintendent is on administrative leave after being accused of assaulting his mistress when she refused to get an abortion: School board is accused of cover-up by two parents who were arrested for trying to expose charges

A Texas school superintendent is on an administrative leave after being accused by his mistress of trying to force her to abort their baby and then assaulting her when she refused, prompting the woman to obtain a protective order against him. The scandal in the Round Rock Independent School District...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PennLive.com

Pa. woman doing 70 mph charged with hitting, killing mail carrier while having ‘medical issue’

A discrepancy over a woman’s medical issues that may have contributed to a fatal accident that took the life of a mail carrier will end up in court. This, after the woman, identified as Tina Marie Phillips, 46, of Graysville, has been charged with multiple counts stemming from the fatal crash last October in Greene County, Pa., as KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reports:
GREENE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Police looking for help in identifying armed robbery suspect

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a case of armed robbery. Police say the latest incident took place on Saturday in the areas of Linden Street, Crown Avenue and Prospect Avenue. Police say they are looking to question the suspect about several incidents […]
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy