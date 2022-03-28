ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Wall marks 40th anniversary of groundbreaking

By Julia Le Doux
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXn2S_0esCxfxH00

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. celebrated the 40th anniversary of its groundbreaking Saturday during a ceremony that brought together some of the driving forces behind its construction.

“What kind of country in the world do we want,” keynote speaker and former Defense Secretary and Sen. Chuck Hagel asked. “What kind of country are we going to have to have to make sacrifices for the world. And, in a strange way, this particular veterans' memorial makes us more susceptible to understanding that and it forces us really to try and review the world that we’re in now.”

Hagel served in the Department of Veterans Affairs and stood by the controversial design of the memorial, which broke ground on March 26, 1982.

Jan Scruggs, the founder of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, was wounded in combat when he was 19. Ten years later he came up with the idea for the memorial. Scruggs would raise more than $8 million from private donors to fund its construction.

“As years moved on, The Wall created a legacy of its own as literally, hundreds of thousands came here not to just experience the memorial, but to leave gifts and remembrances of family members and friends whose names are engraved here,” he said.

Scruggs added that there is no anthropological or sociological precedent for that behavior in the country.

“But these items and the reason they have been left here speak elegantly about how much Americans care for this memorial and for those who fight for our country,” he said.

Tom Shull was an Army captain and White House Fellow who intervened at a crucial point to reverse a decision to end the groundbreaking.

“This memorial restores pride for all who serve, especially Vietnam veterans, and to paraphrase President Lincoln, all who have their last full measure of devotion,” he said. “Our fallen are forever with us at this sacred place. Four years later, this memorial continues to heal our country.”

Today, Shull serves as director and CEO of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service.

Today the memorial chronologically lists the names of the 58,281 Americans who sacrificed their lives during the war or remain unaccounted for.

“This is not a memorial to the war,” Scruggs said. “Remember, this is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. This honors the sacrifice of veterans. People can debate the wisdom of going to places like Vietnam. These are debates for historians to be held in comfortable classrooms.”

Reach Julia LeDoux at Julia@connectingvets.com.

Comments / 2

If you enjoy reading articles from
Connecting Vets
Connecting Vets

2K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

301K+

Views

Follow Connecting Vets and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Times Leader

Beyond the Byline: Celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29, and all Americans must take time to thank them for their service and to support them in every way possible. Wreaths Across America Radio this week announced it will air the first in a series...
MILITARY
Cape Gazette

Delaware teacher receives Vietnam Wall 40th anniversary coin

Nora Hutchinson, committee chair for the Wall That Heals’ upcoming Delaware appearance, was presented with a Vietnam Wall 40th anniversary coin at an American Legion Post 17 meeting in Lewes March 19. The Wall that Heals, a traveling, three-quarter scale replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be coming...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Hagel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Army
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Thank you, veterans, on this Vietnam War Veterans Day

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I hope that you all are doing well. Forty-nine years ago today, on March 29, 1973, the last combat troops left South Vietnam. In commemoration, today is National Vietnam War Veterans Day -- a day to honor and recognize Vietnam veterans and their families.
MILITARY
Connecting Vets

Connecting Vets

Washington, DC
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
301K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring veterans and preparing them for their next mission, one story at a time.

 https://www.audacy.com/connectingvets

Comments / 0

Community Policy