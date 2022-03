Watch: Taylor Swift's BF Joe Alwyn "Likes" Her GRAMMYS Win. Taylor Swift's "London Boy" is making his way around New York City. Joe Alwyn, who has been dating the pop star since 2016, was spotted out for a stroll in the Big Apple on March 17. The 31-year-old actor wore a fleece jacket and capped off his casual look with blue jeans and gray sneakers. He was photographed talking on his phone with AirPods in his ears during his walk. Joe will next be seen in the highly anticipated Hulu series Conversations with Friends, which is based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name.

