ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor declares state of disaster as wildfire burns over 1,000 acres

By Aliyah Thomas, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JE8Xa_0esCwzyG00
Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas — As wildfires continue to blaze through central Texas, one particular fire named Das Goat Fire has prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a state of disaster, saying these wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage.

The Das Goat Fire resulted from a vehicle fire on Friday in Medina County and has now spread across the county and burned over 1,000 acres so far.

In a recent press conference, the governor said 19 state agencies and over 200 firefighters were currently responding to the disaster.

"The State of Texas continues to collaborate with local officials on the ground and respond to fire activity to keep Texans safe," Abbott said.

Three homes have been lost and 37 others have been threatened, according to the governor.

Due to the high winds, dry heat and drought conditions, many areas throughout Texas will remain under a high to extreme elevated fire risk.

For those who may have been displaced or evacuated due to the fire, there is shelter currently at Loma Alta Middle School and more shelters will soon be announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Deadly Texas crash leaves family, friends heartbroken

Brokenhearted and devastated, family members and friends grieved Wednesday as more details trickled out about a fiery crash that killed six students and a coach from a New Mexico university while they were returning home from a golf tournament in Texas.Chelsi Stone said she wouldn’t wish the pain she was feeling on her worst enemy. Her 18-year-old daughter, Laci, was among those killed. She described the freshman as a ray of sunshine and told the story about how the teen had begged her to get tiny matching heart tattoos before returning to the University of the Southwest.“I’m so forever...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
Mix 93.1

Driver Of Red Truck Blown Around By Texas Tornado To Receive New Truck

I'm sure you've seen the viral video by now of the central Texas tornado tossing around that red pickup truck during Monday night's storms. The viral video shows the tornado flipping the truck onto its side, spinning it around, and then flipping it back on its wheels, and then the driver just driving off. Well if you haven't, you can watch it now.
LONGVIEW, TX
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
WTVF

At least 38,000 acres charred in Texas wildfires

At least 38,000 acres have burned in Texas, southwest of Dallas. Strong winds and dry conditions have only fueled the Eastland Complex blaze, the Texas A&M Forest Service said on Thursday. According to the Incident Information System, “the fires are actively burning in thick brush and grass fields.”. About...
TEXAS STATE
KOLD-TV

Wildfire burning south of Arivaca grows to 200 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire is burning south of Arivaca and as of Sunday, March 20, it has grown to 100 acres. Officials from the Arivaca Fire District say it is burning from the border northward and up into the forest. No other details were immediately available.
ARIVACA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#Central Texas#Texas Governor#Firefighters#The Das Goat Fire#Texans#Loma Alta Middle School#Abc Audio
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother Moves Family Away from Texas to Protect Transgender Son

Camille Rey's family is happy and thriving in their Maryland home just a year after leaving Texas out of fear. "I just decided I can't raise my child here,” said Rey. In the months prior, Rey was a frequent visitor at the Texas Capitol where she protested anti-trans legislation targeting kids like her son Leon.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in...
ELGIN, TX
KBAT 99.9

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas

Every Texan is good with their Texas history and their Texas facts, I am about to give you 8 facts about our Lone Star State and I guarantee you, there will be at least two of them you don't know. 1. Texas is larger than any European country. Texas is...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Reuters

U.S. sues Texas county, calls voting map discriminatory

WASHINGTON, March 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing a Texas county of adopting an electoral map that discriminates against Black and Hispanic voters. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, seeks to block implementation of Galveston County's 2021 redistricting plan for its...
TEXAS STATE
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two Republicans to face off in runoff for Texas Railroad Commissioner

(The Center Square) – Two Republicans are heading to a May 24 runoff election for Texas Railroad Commissioner, incumbent chairman Wayne Christian and industry attorney Sarah Stogner. Stogner made waves as the first candidate to ever ride a jack pump like a bull wearing only her underwear and boots.
TEXAS STATE
WGAU

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said. The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird's leg band on the video.
WICHITA, KS
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy