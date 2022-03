(The Center Square) – Oklahoma lawmakers said they have a record $10.4 billion to budget for fiscal year 2023, but they plan to take a conservative approach. About $1.3 billion come from one-time funds or cash reserves from the previous fiscal year, said Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, who serves as the Senate Appropriations Committee chair. He said that money would be used best for one-time investments or put into savings and not ongoing expenses.

