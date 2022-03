William “Bill” Guarini, 95 of Manasquan, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Friday March 25, 2022 at home. Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, he later raised a family in Clifton, New Jersey before retiring to the Jersey Shore. Generous and kind-hearted, in life Bill was a friend to all, and always found common ground and common laughs with people from all walks of life.

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO