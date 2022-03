WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas outscored Miami by 32 points in the second half and cruised to a 76-50 win in the Elite 8 at the United Center in Chicago. The Jayhawks advance to the Final Four, where they’ll meet Villanova on Saturday in New Orleans. KU last played in the Final Four in 2018.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO