ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Semiconductor Watchlist: Broadcom, Nvidia, Skyworks

By Brian O'Connell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

The benchmark PHLX Index (SOX) started at 3,485 this week, up 1.56% and up about 2% over the previous 7 days and following on a strong rebound from lows earlier this month.

“From March 14 through March 22, the index gained 13.3%,” Ponsi said. “That's an impressive feat, considering it occurred in just six trading days.”

That performance seemed to contradict the charts, as the technical charts on the semiconductor industry have been mixed. Despite the rally in the SOX, the index remained below its key moving 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

That changed on Thursday, March 24, when the SOX roared higher by 4% to close at a one-month high. “After a scare in February that saw the semis trade at their lowest level in 10 months, Thursday may signal a turning point for the SOX,” Ponsi noted.

Additionally, big news out of the semiconductor sector recently comes from arch-rivals Nvidia and Intel, who are linking up to manufacture more chips together in the midst of a major semiconductor shortage.

“Makers of semiconductors or chip manufacturers have been grappling with the impact of global supply chain shortages that have led to a dearth of chips that are used in everything from cars to home appliances for nearly two years,” reported TheStreet’s Vidhi Choudhary.

The looming crisis first started even before the pandemic when Washington put sanctions on China’s biggest telecoms equipment maker, Huawei Technologies, amid spying allegations. The Chinese company has constantly denied the claims.

Additionally, during the pandemic, factory closures further hurt this sector, because demand for chips continued to rise for both remote work and entertainment.

“Everyone from automakers like Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report, one of the hardest-hit sectors due to these chip shortages to tech companies like Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, which has started producing its own chips, to semiconductor giants; are trying to find ways around this conundrum,” Choudhary reported.

Now, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report the largest chip company in America by market value is open to exploring a deal with rival chipmaker Intel (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report as it seeks to expand and diversify its supply base.

Nvidia's ambitions appear to be to replicate the success that Asia's chip foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) enjoys.

"They're interested in us using their foundries. We're very interested in exploring it, and being a foundry at the caliber of a TSMC” said Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang during a recent company event.

"I'm encouraged by the work that is done at Intel. I think that this is a direction they have to go and we're interested in looking at the process technology," Huang said.

Huang added that discussions with Intel could take a while to conclude and added that its partnerships with TSMC and South Korean tech giant Samsung in particular took years to cultivate, Choudhary reported.

Here’s a look at some of the chip sector newsmakers this week, from an investment point of view.

Skyworks Solutions SWKS $136.92. 5-day performance 1.29%.

Skyworks (SWKS) - Get Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Report has been looking up since Real Money’s Bruce Kamich last review of the stock in November, 2021.

“In our updated daily bar chart of SWKS, we can see that the shares have rallied to the underside of the declining 50-day moving average line,” Kamich said. “The 200-day moving average line is also in a decline but intersects well above the market around $163.”

Additionally, the stock’s On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined from early July to early February and has since steadied. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been bearish since August but has now improved and could head up to the zero line.

“Prices are well below the declining 40-week moving average line but the weekly OBV line has stabilized or bottomed,” Kamich noted. “We can see a potential upside price target of $175.”

Kamich’s bottom-line strategy? Aggressive traders could go long SWKS on a one-day dip, risking to $125.

“Look for a rebound into the $150-$160 area to take profits,” he said.

Nvidia NVDA $274.20. 5-day performance 3.65%.

Kamich also reviewed Nvidia, where share prices have broken their downtrend from late November.

Prices are back above the rising 200-day moving average line but is this just a bounce or the start of a sustained move higher?

“In our Jan. 24 review of NVDA we concluded: ‘Continue to avoid the long side of NVDA. The decline in this stock is not over. Do not try to catch a falling knife,’” Kamich wrote. “NVDA retested the January low in February and earlier this month and held. Yet traders have to wonder about the upside the path of least resistance now.”

Looking at the daily bar charts, Kamich sees Nvidia shares trading above the declining 50-day moving average line. “The trading volume has been very active since early November,” he said. “The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been steady since its late January low.”

Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been improving since late January and is just below the zero line and a potential buy signal.

NVDA charts also show few lower shadows below $220, which tells buyers that some traders have been rejecting the lows.

Right now, Kamich sees an “impressive upside price target” of $359-to-$367.

“But a trade at $272 or higher is needed to convince me,” he said.

Overall, NVDA has transitioned from a downtrend to a sideways trend the past several weeks.

“Strength above the February highs is needed to turn things more bullish,” Kamich said. “I would treat this as a trading affair until the daily OBV line moves above its November zenith.”

Broadcom AVGO $623.40. 5-day performance 2.13%.

Investors may have bumped into Goldman Sachs’ Volatility Hedge List a time or two.

Goldman likes companies with defensive financial returns and financial flexibility amid the market's turmoil this year. Some stocks with those characteristics may find their names on that list.

“Against the current macro backdrop/market volatility, we focus on two characteristics to identify companies that should be favorably positioned across market environments,” Goldman analysts, led by Deep Mehta, wrote in a report.

The two factors include defensive financial returns and financial flexibility. Goldman analysts rate any stock on its list as a “buy”.

“Goldman defines defensive returns as ones with cash return on cash invested in excess of a company’s weighted-average cost of capital,” TheStreet’s Dan Weil noted. “And Goldman defines financial flexibility as a strong conversion of earnings into free cash flow (FCF), or earnings quality.”

That brings us to semiconductor titan Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Broadcom Inc. Report, which made the latest list.

What’s the buying rationale? Goldman has a take on that.

Broadcom has a “strong competitive position across many semiconductor franchises, resilient gross margin profile and healthy free cash flow generation,” company analysts stated in the report.

The company’s stock price has risen by 6.17% over the past 30 days, but it’s down 6.27% on a year-to-date basis.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Broadcom And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

The Bank of Japan maintained its key short-term interest rate at -0.1% during its recent meeting. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jensen Huang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Broadcom Inc#Semiconductor Industry#Skyworks#Phlx Index#Sox#Intel#Huawei Technologies
TheStreet

Why Elon Musk's Berlin Gigafactory Was a Dumb Move

Elon Musk's Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has been on something of a roll lately. Shares recently topped $1,000 again. That helped push the stock back into the exclusive club of companies with market capitalizations over $1 trillion. The company also just launched production at its Berlin Gigafactory replete with a brief dance routine from Musk.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Nvidia is boasting to investors about rising GPU prices

In a recent meeting with investors, Nvidia proudly announced that users who choose to upgrade to RTX 3000-series graphics cards are forced to spend around $300 more than they spent on their previous GPU. This massive increase highlights the impact the chip shortage has had on the market and shows...
COMPUTERS
FOXBusiness

New ETF targets semiconductor market

Columbia Threadneedle Investments has filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a new exchange-traded fund that aims to offer investors exposure to the semiconductor market. The Columbia Seligman Semiconductor and Technology ETF (SEMI) will invest at least 80% of its net assets in securities of semiconductor, semiconductor...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Country
China
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock Has Been Lifting The Entire Market

Who would have thought? After correcting as much as 17% from the peak reached in early January 2022, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is already one of the best performing mega cap names of the year. Without it, the US equities market would have been further behind in its early recovery.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Broadcom

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Broadcom AVGO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Taiwan Semiconductor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Micron Stock Chart: The Key Levels to Know Before the Report

Given the state of tech stocks and the market overall, it’s no surprise that it’s been a mixed run for Micron (MU) - Get Micron Technology, Inc. Report. The chipmaker's shares rallied 2.25% on Monday and have gained as much as 3% on this morning’s gap-up action. That action comes ahead of tonight’s quarterly earnings report after the close.
STOCKS
TheStreet

Will Nvidia Stock Retest The Highs, The Lows or Both?

Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report stock has been on a tear lately. While it hasn’t put together a 10-day rally like Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report, Nvidia’s 40% rally off this month’s low is quite impressive. In a way though, it’s not surprising....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. MSFT, +1.52% advanced 2.31% to $310.70 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index. SPX,. +1.23%. rising 0.71% to 4,575.52 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. DJIA,. +0.97%. rising 0.27% to 34,955.89. Microsoft Corp....
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy