ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Is Chipotle Stock Going to Follow Tesla, Amazon and Split?

By Colette Bennett
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

If you were one of the lucky ones that decided to take a chance on Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report stock when the chain went public back in January 2006, you're probably feeling pretty pleased with yourself these days.

After all, the stock was a mere $22 when it debuted, and it's done nothing but rise since then (with the exception of a brief dip in 2017 during its food safety scandal).

Today (March 28) it's $1556.37 per share, a cost that's far out of reach of many an average investor interested in buying a piece of the fast-food market. There are also its restaurant employees, who might want to invest as well but don't have a few grand to drop to do so. (They could, of course, buy fractional shares at many brokerages if they wanted to).

Many companies opt for a stock split in a situation like this to increase liquidity and make it possible for more people to afford shares. in fact, several big names have done so this year already. Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report announced a 20-for-1 split in the first week of February and Amazon did the same in March, and the stock soared for both as a result.

But Chipotle hasn't made a move to follow suit, and if its track record is any indication, one probably isn't coming. Does the burrito giant have no love for mobile investors, or does it just have better things to do with its time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yEa3i_0esCmJz000

Is a Stock Split in Chipotle's Future?

Investors have asked Chipotle about its intentions around a stock split as far back as 2007. At the time, chief financial and development officer Jack Hartung made it clear that the company did not prioritize them, saying "stock splits in terms of adding any kind of value at all is way, way, way down the list."

He also said that Chipotle preferred to focus on adding investor value to the product itself by innovating and improving its product ingredients, as well as developing its employees.

A recent example is its testing of potentially adding robots in its restaurants to automate and speed up food production (not to mention giving them really cute names like Chippy).

It also debuted a new chicken recipe in late 2021 and announced today it would bring back its "Guac Mode" benefit program, which allows customers to earn points and free guacamole on meals.

Why Chipotle Doesn't Need to Split its Stock

One look at Chipotle's fourth-quarter earnings makes it clear that the company is flourishing today, with "$1.4 billion in cash, restricted cash, and investments, with no debt." It's especially impressive considering the blow the pandemic dealt to the restaurant industry on the whole, one many were unable to survive.

Remarks from Hartung during the Q4 earnings call also reveal Chipotle's preference for what it does with its stocks.

"During the fourth quarter, we repurchased $169 million of our stock at an average price of $1,750," he said. "And we continue to -- we expect to continue using excess free cash flow to opportunistically repurchase our stock."

So if you've been eyeballing your online broker wishing that Chipotle would consider a stock split to make purchasing shares more affordable, the bad news is that, well, it's probably not going to happen. But save up some cash and grab some if you can, because at this rate, the value will probably keep on growing.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
TheStreet
TheStreet

29K+

Followers

83K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow TheStreet and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
TheStreet

Costco Quietly Catches Up to Amazon, Walmart in One Key Area

Costco's (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report business has always been about driving people to its warehouses. The membership-based chain resisted efforts to even sell things on its website, well after Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report had become a major player and even long after Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report made digital sales a priority.
RETAIL
Wichita Eagle

Wendy’s New Menu Should Scare Burger King, McDonald’s

Back in 1983, Burger King's Croissan'wich seemed revolutionary. At the time, much like now, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report dominated the fast-food breakfast market with a very simple menu. It had the Egg McMuffin, pancakes, the Big Breakfast (pancakes, eggs, sausage patty, and a hash browns), and not much else.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chipotle Stock#Cmg
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Burger King Closings in 2022

The home of the Whopper closed over 250 restaurants in 2019, and more than it opened in subsequent years. Current Burger King logoRestaurant Brands International. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including Restaurant Brands International (RBI), Caitlin Cochrane for MoneyWise.com, Danny Klein for QSR Magazine, Wikipedia, and Jonathan Maze for Restaurant Business Online.
Joel Eisenberg

Fast Food Chains Closing Locations in 2022

KFC, Taco Bell, and Wendy’s logosKFC.com, TacoBell.com, Wendys.com. This article is free of bias, and is based on national statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to economic and media outlets, including QSRweb.com, KFC.com, National Restaurant News, SFGate.com, Fast Food Maven, RestaurantClicks.com, and The Hamtramck Review.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Was Crushing the Market This Week

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Hardly for the first time in...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Burger King Has a New Menu Item (Thanks Chipotle?)

Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report changed fast food in the United States. The chain didn't solely create the fast-casual concept -- restaurants that are quick but use fresher, higher-quality ingredients -- but it was one of the leaders in establishing that space along with Panera Bread and a few others.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Will Walmart and Target Copy Starbucks and Taco Bell?

Grocery chains generally carry a pretty similar mix of products,. That's generally their appeal. You know that whether you go to Kroger (KR) - Get Kroger Co. Report, Publix, or whatever your local chain might be, you will see the same products n the shelves. There are, of course, specialty options like Amazon's AMZN Whole Foods or The Fresh Market, but even those have predictable inventories.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Supermarket That Beat Aldi And Kroger In A Recent Survey

USA Today has published its annual list of the top 10 supermarket brands. After a group of experts narrowed the number of brands down to ten, readers had a 28-day period to vote for their favorite. Despite the coverage Mashed tends to give to Aldi, Kroger, and Trader Joe's, none of these made it to the number one spot. The most beloved brand for readers of USA Today is The Fresh Market — and for the second year in a row.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Popculture

Costco Might Be Making Big Change for First Time in 5 Years

Costco customers may be surprised to learn that their membership price may increase this summer for the first time in half a decade. According to a report by The Street, Costco's chief financial officer Richard Galanti recently alluded to a potential price hike during an earnings call with investors. He said that the cost of a Costco membership could go up beginning in June.
RETAIL
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
83K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy