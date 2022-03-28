ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

Georgia football among top schools for 2023's No. 2 player

By J.C. Shelton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley has included Georgia football among his top 12 schools.

Burley will choose among Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Burley, out of Warner Robins, Ga. (Warner Robins High School) is rated as the No. 2 player in the State of Georgia, the No. 5 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 35 player overall, per 247Sports Composite.

Burley stands at a whopping 6 feet, 5 inches and 276 pounds as only a junior. He has an 81-inch wingspan to boot.

Burley would be a big addition to the Dawgs defensive front that is looking to replace the impact of Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker.

Georgia holds the No. 4 class in the country in 2023, which includes seven commits.

PUBLIC SAFETY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

