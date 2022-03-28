ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Bicyclist Killed in Last Week's Collision Identified

By Kimberly Wear
North Coast Journal
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California Highway Patrol today identified the bicyclist killed in a March 23 collision on Herrick Avenue as Eureka resident Michael David Eagan. He was 75. According to...

www.northcoastjournal.com

