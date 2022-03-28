ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas governor declares state of disaster as wildfire burns over 1,000 acres

By Aliyah Thomas, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Df4HW_0esCgmAh00
Nitat Termmee/Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas — As wildfires continue to blaze through central Texas, one particular fire named Das Goat Fire has prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to declare a state of disaster, saying these wildfires pose an imminent threat of widespread or severe damage.

The Das Goat Fire resulted from a vehicle fire on Friday in Medina County and has now spread across the county and burned over 1,000 acres so far.

In a recent press conference, the governor said 19 state agencies and over 200 firefighters were currently responding to the disaster.

"The State of Texas continues to collaborate with local officials on the ground and respond to fire activity to keep Texans safe," Abbott said.

Three homes have been lost and 37 others have been threatened, according to the governor.

Due to the high winds, dry heat and drought conditions, many areas throughout Texas will remain under a high to extreme elevated fire risk.

For those who may have been displaced or evacuated due to the fire, there is shelter currently at Loma Alta Middle School and more shelters will soon be announced.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares a disaster as massive 45,000-acre Eastland Complex Fire burns through at least 50 homes and leaves a sheriff's deputy dead

A declaration disaster was issued in 11 Texas counties as a massive wildfire that has burned down at least 50 homes and left a sheriff's deputy dead continues to spread. Firefighters are tackling the Eastland Complex Fire, which has burned through 45,000 acres and was only around 15 percent contained as of Saturday, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service fire.
POLITICS
KOLD-TV

Wildfire burning south of Arivaca grows to 200 acres

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A wildfire is burning south of Arivaca and as of Sunday, March 20, it has grown to 100 acres. Officials from the Arivaca Fire District say it is burning from the border northward and up into the forest. No other details were immediately available.
ARIVACA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Austin, TX
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
The Independent

Texas wildfires leave one dead and destroy dozens of homes as blaze burns town of Carbon

Wildfires fueled by low humidity and gusty winds in central Texas have claimed one life and destroyed dozens of homes, including in a small town called Carbon.Approximately 500 homes have been evacuated and at least 50 have burned since the fires erupted earlier this week in and around Eastland County about 100 miles west of Fort Worth.Sergeant Barbara Fenley of the county sheriff’s office was killed while helping evacuate residents.“While evacuating people and going door-to-door, Fenley was last heard that she was going to check on an elderly individual,” a statement read. “With the extreme deteriorating conditions and low...
POLITICS
KSNT News

Preparing for the next wildfire – Kansas Governor issues State of Disaster Emergency

TOPEKA (KSNT) – This isn’t the first disaster declaration made by the Governor due to fire concerns, issuing a declaration of disaster emergency earlier in the month as well. These disaster emergency declarations allow organizations within the state, such as the Kansas Forest Service, Emergency Management, and the Office of State Fire Marshall, to relocate […]
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Texas#Central Texas#Texas Governor#Wildfire#The Das Goat Fire#Texans#Loma Alta Middle School#Abc Audio
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother Moves Family Away from Texas to Protect Transgender Son

Camille Rey's family is happy and thriving in their Maryland home just a year after leaving Texas out of fear. "I just decided I can't raise my child here,” said Rey. In the months prior, Rey was a frequent visitor at the Texas Capitol where she protested anti-trans legislation targeting kids like her son Leon.
TEXAS STATE
AccuWeather

Texas 'tornado boy' given a brand new red pickup truck

The teen who accidentally piloted his red 2004 Chevrolet Silverado into a destructive EF2 tornado that struck Elgin, Texas, was given a brand new truck and a large check to boot. Sixteen-year-old Riley Leon was driving back home from a job interview at Whataburger when he accidentally found himself in...
ELGIN, TX
UPMATTERS

35 acres burned from wildfire in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Clayton Fire Rescue was dispatched for a report of a wildfire along the railroad tracks at Pioneer Road and Medina Junction Road in the Town of Clayton on Thursday. Officials say the incident happened around 3:00 p.m. The fire was contained before jumping the railroad...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KRMG

Flamingo that escaped Kansas zoo in 2005 spotted in Texas

WICHITA, Kan. — (AP) — One of two flamingos that escaped from a Kansas zoo during a storm 17 years ago has been spotted on the coast of Texas, wildlife officials said. The Coastal Fisheries division of Texas Parks and Wildlife confirmed Tuesday to The Associated Press that the African flamingo — known as No. 492 because of the number on its leg band — was captured on video shot March 10 by an environmental activist near Port Lavaca, Texas, at Rhodes Point in Cox Bay. Officials were able to make out the bird's leg band on the video.
WICHITA, KS
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Two Republicans to face off in runoff for Texas Railroad Commissioner

(The Center Square) – Two Republicans are heading to a May 24 runoff election for Texas Railroad Commissioner, incumbent chairman Wayne Christian and industry attorney Sarah Stogner. Stogner made waves as the first candidate to ever ride a jack pump like a bull wearing only her underwear and boots.
TEXAS STATE
106.3 The Buzz

Ask Anyone What They Like About Texas

It's everything between the Sabine and the Rio Grande. Spirit of the people down here who share this land!. It's another burrito, it's a cold Lone Star in my hand. Play the sons of the mothers of the bunkhouse band!. The words of the lyrical genius Gary P. Nunn help...
TEXAS STATE
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
59K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy