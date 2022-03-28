ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Child shot in apparent road rage incident

By CAROL TOLER
advocatemag.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate at 8:07 p.m.: According to the Dallas Morning News, a woman arrived at Medical City Hospital about 10 a.m. Monday morning with her son, who had been shot in the head. Dallas police officers were called to the emergency room, where he was pronounced dead. Police continue investigating what led...

lakehighlands.advocatemag.com

Comments / 19

Serenity Joy
1d ago

That's just sad what is going on in Dallas it's too much killing and stuff going on it makes me sad to be a Dallas resident... Why DALLAS why I mean like really a baby come on now we gotta do better #JusticeForThisBaby

Reply(3)
14
Katie Williams
1d ago

people. help us from Abbott and all Republicans who made gun ownership so easy and took away restrictions. Abbott this innocent child's blood is on your hands.

Reply(9)
8
Related
WREG

Three stabbed near airport area, two charged

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people were stabbed during a fight that led to a shooting near the airport area Sunday. MPD responded to the incident on the 5400 block of Sputnik Drive around 2:00 a.m. Sunday after an altercation between neighbors. Reports stated Shawanda Rayford got into a fight with Tyrone Willis and his family. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Mother Says Son, 3, Fatally Shot in Dallas Road Rage Incident Monday Morning

Dallas police are trying to determine what happened when a 3-year-old boy was fatally shot in the face Monday morning. According to police, the boy and his mother were seen at a donut shop at 9410 Walnut Street at about 9:38 a.m. Less than 20 minutes later, at 9:57 a.m., the boy's mother arrived at the Medical City Dallas emergency room saying her son had been shot in the head.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Worth road rage shooting, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A man has been killed and a woman was injured in a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident in Fort Worth, according to police. The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) said officers responded to the 4400 block of Wayside Ave. for a shooting call on Saturday. When the officers got to the scene, they found a man and a woman with "at least one apparent gunshot wound."
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Richardson, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
People

Family of 13-Year-Old Driver in Fatal Texas Car Crash 'Lost Everything' in House Fire Months Before

The West Texas car crash that resulted in nine deaths Tuesday came shortly after another tragedy for one family involved. The family of Henrich Siemens and his 13-year-old son, who was behind the wheel of the 2007 Dodge 2500 pickup truck involved in the accident, previously suffered the loss of their home and a family pet in a fire late last year, according to a GoFundMe page.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Road Rage#Crime#The Dallas Morning News#Medical City Hospital#Suburu#Smash Da Topic
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX
WFAA

North Texas high school shooter dies in prison, officials say

NEW BOSTON, Texas — A 20-year-old man who opened fire at Italy High School in Ellis County in 2018 has died in a Texas prison, officials confirmed Wednesday. Chad Padilla was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Prison staff tried...
NEW BOSTON, TX
FOX40

Man shot in road rage incident at Sacramento County intersection

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was hospitalized Thursday after what the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is calling a road rage shooting Just before 9 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kionna Rowe said they received a call about a road rage incident at the intersection of Orange Grove Avenue and Auburn Boulevard. But the sheriff’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS New York

Driver pulled from car, kicked and robbed in possible road rage incident in Harlem

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a case of possible road rage in Harlem.Surveillance video shows motorcyclists surrounding a car, pulling the driver out and kicking him Tuesday afternoon on 127th Street and St. Nicholas Avenue.The 63-year-old driver and his 35-year-old son were treated at the hospital, according to police.The suspects allegedly stole the victims' wallets and cellphones. The attack may have stemmed from a dispute between the driver and one of the motorcyclists, police said.So far, no attests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Killed in Early Morning Crash Identified as 21-Year-Old

SAN ANGELO, TX- The San Angelo Police Department has issued a statement on the fatal crash at 2800 South Bryant Boulevard. The following is a statement from the San Angelo Police Department:. On March 14, 2022 at approximately 2:45a.m. San Angelo Police were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Dangerous Aryan Brotherhood Gang Member Makes Texas Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added David Daniel Boone to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. Boone, 47, is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault of a family/household member and a parole violation. Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
SAN ANGELO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy