UPDATE: 3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police were able to clear a multi-vehicle collision that closed Denkinger Road in Concord for at least an hour Friday afternoon, according to authorities. The Concord Police Department Twitter account posted a photo of the crash that happened on the 1700 block of Denkinger Road near Concord High School at around 3:12 p.m. **TRAFFIC COLLISION **Concord Police Officers are on scene at a traffic collision on the 1700 block of Denkinger Rd. Fortunately there were no major injuries from this collision. The roadway is blocked due to vehicles in the road. Expect delays as officers clear the roadway. pic.twitter.com/TiX8E1T2sf — Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) March 25, 2022 At least three vehicles appeared to be involved based on the photo. Police said that fortunately there were no major injuries from the crash. Drivers were told to expect delays in the area as officers clear the roadway. The road was blocked by the collision for at least an hour before being cleared shortly before 4 p.m.

