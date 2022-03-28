ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

UPDATE: 3 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Schuylkill County

By FOX56 NEWSROOM
wpde.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — There have been three confirmed deaths in the multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 116 on I-81 in Schuylkill County, according to first responders on the scene. The crash happened around...

wpde.com

