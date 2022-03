Lewis Hamilton admits any hopes of fighting for the drivers’ championship this year “feels like a long way away” after he finished tenth in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Mercedes has struggled with the handling of its car at the start of this season, with Hamilton being promoted to third in Bahrain by two late retirements for the Red Bull drivers. In Jeddah, Hamilton was eliminated in Q1 and, although his car was more competitive in the race after he made some wing adjustments, he was limited to tenth and says the title is not a realistic aim at this stage of the season.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO