Well, it looks like one of the actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not so happy about the 2022 Oscar nominations. At least, he mainly seems unhappy that Spider-Man: No Way Home did not get nominated for Best Picture, instead only nabbing a nod for Best Visual Effects. Samuel L. Jackson, known for playing Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has expressed his own feelings about Spider-Man No Way Home not being one of this year's Best Picture nominees (which can be watched ahead of the Academy Awards).

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO