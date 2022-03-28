ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

OPTEC International Receives Increased Interest In The Company's Fuel Maximizer Products Due To Record Breaking Global Fuel Price Increase

buffalonynews.net
 1 day ago

VISTA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2022 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced a Significant Increase in Inquiries from both Private & Corporate sectors for the company's proprietary Fuel Maximizer Products largely due to the record-breaking fuel price increases across the world. The company is currently in early-stage...

www.buffalonynews.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Motley Fool

1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Right Now

A diversified business model coupled with a relatively low valuation makes BYD an attractive bet now. Supply chain constraints have affected market sentiment for Rivian. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

Rivian Is One Of The Few EV Companies Outsourcing Electric Motors

Rivian chose to outsource the electric motors to speed up the launch of its R1T. The EV startup was able to get the electric pickup truck to market sooner since it didn't have to deal with the design, testing, and implementation of in-house motors. However, it seems the company is having second thoughts, or perhaps just ready to move forward down a new path.
BUSINESS
Shropshire Star

Fuel prices break new records despite drop in wholesale costs

Figures from data firm Experian Catalist show the average cost of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts on Sunday was 163.5p, while diesel was 173.4p. Fuel prices have broken new records as a slump in wholesale costs failed to make an impact at the pumps. Figures from data firm...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
State
California State
Vista, CA
Business
City
Vista, CA
Local
California Cars
City
Carlsbad, CA
insideevs.com

Which Company Has The Most Electric Trucks In Service In The US?

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
ECONOMY
fox40jackson.com

Is it time to sell your diesel vehicle?

Gas prices have finally leveled off after a major spike this month driven by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but remain higher than they’ve been since 2008. Drivers of diesel vehicles have been hit hardest, with prices up 63% since last year compared to 48% for regular gasoline. Diesel...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Record Breaking#U S Economy#Optec International#Opti#Private Corporate#Fuel Maximizer Products#The Optec Fuel Maximizer
Road & Track

How Stellantis' New Inline-Six Fits Into the Automaker's EV-Heavy Future

With the debut of Stellantis’ all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six, years of hushed rumors and speculation about the powertrain finally ends. The release of a new internal-combustion powertrain is both exciting and somewhat odd in an era where automakers are intensely focused on electrification, so Road & Track sat down with Stellantis technology communication specialist Dale Jewett to discuss how an inline-six fits into the automaker’s future plans, and what it means for the beloved Hemi V-8.
CARS
Motor1.com

Electric Car Registrations In Europe Soar As Market Continues To Fall

There's good and bad news coming from Europe, depending on whether you prefer combustion or electric power in your vehicles. Last month, new car registrations in the region hit a record low in February with just 794,600 units. That's a 5.4 percent drop from last year, but it's 25 percent lower than February 2020 and down 30 percent versus 2019. The data from JATO indicates that last month was the worst for registrations in at least 42 years.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Car That Will Tap Into an Unexplored Market

The race for electric vehicles is intensifying every day, with multiple announcements coming from legacy automakers as well as young entrants and technology groups. The recent spike in gasoline prices has revived interest in battery-powered vehicles. That in turn has prompted carmakers, who face rising prices for raw materials such as nickel, to boost EV prices.
GAS PRICE
RideApart

Next-Gen Ola Electric Scooter To Boast Extreme Fast Charging Tech

Ola Electric has been making waves in the EV industry both in its home country of India and around the world. The startup presented the world with some lofty goals. Among which includes a vast network of fast chargers in India called the Hypercharger network, which would consist of more than 100,000 charging stations. On top of that, it also aims to be the biggest EV maker on the planet, producing 2,000,000 electric vehicles per year.
CARS
Denver Channel

Uber adds fuel surcharge due to increased gas prices

With gas prices surging, Uber has announced that it will be charging customers a new gas surcharge to offset costs for drivers. On Friday, the company announced they would temporarily charge, depending on location, either $0.45 or $0.55 on each Uber trip and either $0.35 or $0.45 on each Uber Eats beginning Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Airline prices may increase to offset fuel costs as demand surges

Major airlines are facing higher fuel costs as they approach the prime spring break travel season. However, with demand surging, some major carriers are confident they'll be able to offset the higher costs. In some cases, this may mean higher ticket prices. During the JPMorgan Industrials Conference on Tuesday, Delta...
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Airlines Increasing Ticket Prices In Response To Rising Fuel Costs

(Undated) -- Some airlines are increasing their prices as the cost of fuel continues to go up. Reuters is reporting that Delta is raising ticket prices roughly ten percent, with United and Southwest also joining in. The increase in ticket prices comes the same day both American and Southwest announced flight schedules were being cut going into the spring, due to fuel prices and staffing issues. Delta recorded the highest ticket sales of all-time last week, with United and American also saying flight demand was increased.
GAS PRICE
Click2Houston.com

Increase in gas prices fueling interest in electric vehicles, industry experts say

HOUSTON – The online car shopping site Edmunds says searches for electric vehicles have increased as people look for ways around rising gas prices. Edmunds said shopper consideration of green vehicles (hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric) jumped 39% over the past month and increased 18% over the last week. Of the shoppers who visited Edmunds during the week ending March 6, 17.9% researched a green vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
13 WHAM

Soaring fuel prices increase the price of airfares and cruise tickets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KRCG) — Soaring fuel prices are not only impacting Americans at the gas pump. The prices of airline tickets and cruise vacations are also on the rise. Travel agents said travelers should book their vacations early this year. They said ticket prices would likely be higher, the longer you waited. Travel agents said higher fuel prices impacted the price of airfare, cruises, and tours. Travel agents said some clients were booking one big vacation this year instead of two smaller ones.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy