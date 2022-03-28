Tego Cyber Inc. to Present at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and Hosted by M-Vest

Jamie Baker - J.P. Morgan. Okay. Moving right along. I’m going to struggle a little bit with this introduction of Doug Parker. I was joking. I should have brought down an aircraft model or something to present him with. I haven’t kept very close notes through the years. But I believe Doug is the CEO that has been most consistently presenting at this conference. He is widely viewed as the architect or pioneer of post-September the 11th industry consolidation. In fact, and you may not remember this, Doug, but it was 10 years ago today that you and your leadership first met with the APA in this building to conceptualize the possible American merger. And of course, it was a year or two or maybe three after that, that the Leap of Faith presentation was afforded. Berkshire Hathaway was in the audience at the time, unbeknownst to me. I’m sincerely going to miss welcoming you to this stage, this being the last time that I can introduce Doug Parker, American’s outgoing CEO. So, thank you. And joined by CFO, Derek Kerr, who thankfully is staying. So, keep coming to the conference. But Doug, I really, really had a good time working with you.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO