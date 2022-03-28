Women's Fresh Perspectives Conference 2022 Keynote Speaker Sara Ross to Coach on Trading Stress for Energy

The following information was provided by event organizers:. FocusWC, a non-partisan women’s organization, is proud to announce the keynote speaker for the Focus Women’s Conference 2022. Presenting on radical love and self-acceptance, FocusWC welcomes Nadia Bolz-Weber as the keynote speaker on March 28, 2022 at the Mobile Convention Center. New York Times bestselling author Nadia Bolz-Weber has been called “a pastor for America’s outsiders” (BBC). From her roots as a hard-drinking standup comic to an ordained Lutheran pastor, Bolz-Weber’s gospel is not just for spiritual seekers. Her message of radical love and acceptance empowers everyone. Bolz-Weber explores friendship and community; life purpose and activism; self-care; and leadership. She makes the deeply felt argument that honesty and human connection are key to creating and sustaining a community. The conference will encourage women to develop relationships and provide the tools, knowledge, and network to enable women to economically empower themselves, encourage them to live their best life, and impact their community in positive ways. In 2019, the Focus Women’s Conference hosted more than 540 attendees to connect and learn together in Mobile.

MOBILE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO