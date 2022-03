A manhunt has been launched for the driver of a Tesla caught on viral video speeding and flying 50 feet into the air before crashing into parked cars at an intersection in Los Angeles.The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said the incident occurred at the intersection of Baxter Street and Alvarado Street on Saturday.The Tesla car, a black S-BLM, was being operated by a rental driver to perform the stunt.The police said the car crashed into several trash cans and two parked vehicles as the stunt went wrong.It was being performed at a meet-up of Tesla users, Fox 11...

