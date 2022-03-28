Branching Out

This afternoon marked the 34th annual Chili Fest hosted by United Campus Ministries. United campus hosted the event at St. Mark United Church of Christ. Visitors enjoyed a variety of food options and drink options aside from chili. The food at today’s event was provided by community donations. In...
After two years of limited summer camps due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department summer camps will return to normal operations in 2022.
The post Santa Barbara summer camps return to normal operations this summer appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
EASTVILLE — Those passing by Sugar Valley Church of the Brethren in Eastville on Saturday afternoon may have noticed a buzz of activity. Nearly the entire Lock Haven University football team swarmed the old church to help its members with a variety of spring cleaning. From raking leaves and...
Comments / 0