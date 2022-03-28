Filey paraglider breaks man's nose in cliff-top crash

A kidnapper who bundled his girlfriend into a van before she was found seriously injured has had his sentence increased by Court of Appeal judges.Chay Bowskill, 20, of Syston, Leicestershire, picked up Angel Lynn and put her back into the van, being driven by his accomplice Rocco Sansome, after she had left it to get away from him in September 2020.The 19-year-old was later found lying seriously injured in the carriageway of the A6 near Loughborough and has been left with permanent brain damage which means she will need care for the rest of her life.Bowskill was locked up for...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO