Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD

Mock Interviews Prepare Maryland P-TECH Students for IT Jobs

Government Technology
 1 day ago

(TNS) — Thirty students from the Pathways in Technology Early College High School program at Joppatowne High School participated in mock interviews March 10 with mentors from Aberdeen Proving Ground, including the Army Communications Electronics Command, Army Test and Evaluation Command, and Regional Network Enterprise Center.

thecentersquare.com

Hogan: Degree requirement for thousands of Maryland jobs dropped

(The Center Square) – Seeking qualified applicants who don’t possess a four-year degree to fill Maryland jobs is the focus of a new workforce development program, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The governor announced the launch of the Skilled Through Alternative Routes program on Tuesday, which is designed to...
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Salisbury student to be the Student Member of the Maryland State Board of Education

SALISBURY, Md. – Local student Merin Thomas has officially been recognized as the Student Member of the Board, for the state of Maryland. Thomas says that she’s very happy to be representing Wicomico County as a junior at James M. Bennett High School for the 2022-2023 school year. This opportunity will allow her to advocate for nearly 900,000 students in Maryland. This comes after being nominated by Governor Larry Hogan.
SALISBURY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

P-TECH students compete in industry challenge

Students in the Oswego County Pathways in Technology Early College High School (P-TECH) program put their critical thinking and engineering skills to the test during a recent conveyor belt-building competition. The competition, designed and sponsored by P-TECH partner Novelis Inc., consisted of 65 students from three cohorts. Teams were challenged...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Current Publishing

Academy prepares students for trades careers

ABC Commercial Construction Prep Academy’s mission is to fill the local employment gap in commercial construction trades. ABC Commercial Construction Prep Academy launched its Hamilton County site at Ivy Tech in Noblesville in 2018 and recently moved to Fishers at 11837 Technology Lane. There are three other ABC Commercial Construction Prep Academy campuses in Indiana. They are in New Albany, Flora and Fort Wayne.
FISHERS, IN
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Labor Releases January Jobs Report

BALTIMORE, MD (March 14, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland’s total jobs decreased by 8,100 from December to January. The unemployment rate remained at 5.4%. During January, the Mining, Logging, and Construction sector added 800 jobs […] The post Maryland Department of Labor Releases January Jobs Report appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
Government Technology

Nursing Students Learn from Mock Mass Casualty Exercise

(TNS) - Multiple area agencies teamed up to coordinate and conduct a large-scale HazMat mass casualty exercise for first responders and nursing students on Friday. The event was hosted by Godfrey’s Public Safety Administrator and Lewis and Clark Community College Campus Emergency Management Consultant Chris Sichra. Sichra’s career spans multiple agencies, including the Olin Protection Department, the St. Louis Marshals Office and the St. Louis Fire Department.
EDUCATION
Government Technology

Ector County Schools Fight Learning Loss With Virtual Tutors

Most K-12 students are back in class, and verdicts about how the past two years of disruption impacted their education have been rolling in: negatively, across the board. In Maryland, just 15 percent of public school students passed the math portion of their annual assessments last year, and 35 percent passed in English. In Georgia, where students had the option to opt out of assessments, 40 percent of eighth graders didn't even take the test. The online program Zearn Math, used by some 6 million elementary students, found those from low-income ZIP codes regressed in math by more than 11 percent. Several studies, like one conducted by the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA), found that previously lower-achieving students fell furthest behind, and even where students made progress, they made less of it than under pre-pandemic "normal" circumstances. One of the most urgent tasks facing K-12 schools today is to get students caught up, and the Ector County Independent School District in Odessa, Texas, is finding success with a virtual tutoring program.
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
Government Technology

Digital Pioneers Academy Prioritizes Digital Equity, Compsci

While some schools only began to emphasize digital instruction and technology as a subject when COVID-19 forced them to embrace virtual learning, Digital Pioneers Academy in Washington, D.C., started there two years before, and found itself prepared for the series of adaptations it would have to make. In a recent...
WASHINGTON, DC
Government Technology

Kognity Announces Digital Curriculum to Meet NGS Standards

With many states, schools and school districts across the U.S. following Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) released in 2013, a Sweden-based ed-tech company with U.S. operations in Illinois is making them the focus of its latest digital teaching tool. Kognity earlier this month unveiled its Kognity for NGSS, a curriculum of interactive materials for high school science teachers that adheres to teaching standards developed by 26 states along with the National Science Teachers Association, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the National Research Council and the nonprofit Achieve.
Government Technology

Cengage Conference to Focus on Workforce Training, Online Ed

Global education technology company Cengage Group will hold its 13th annual ASU+GSV Summit next week for ed-tech industry and school leaders to discuss how educators can innovate and improve workforce training in the years ahead, a Monday news release said. According to the announcement, this year’s two-day conference, titled “Ed...
EDUCATION
Government Technology

GAO Report Raises Cybersecurity Concerns About Virtual Schools

(TNS) — Every year, Michigan's Department of Education sends millions of dollars to cyber schools across the state. This month, a federal-level report stressed that those payments present an increased risk for fraud. The reason? Many virtual schools — programs where students learn almost entirely remotely — are funded in the exact same way as public school districts, but are not held to the same accountability standards.
Government Technology

South Dakota Universities Partner on Agriculture Cybersecurity

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recently signed legislation creating a partnership between South Dakota State University and Dakota State University to explore cybersecurity in precision agriculture. According to the legislation, appropriated funds totaling $1.25 million will be split between the two universities to develop undergraduate and graduate curricula, research opportunities...
AGRICULTURE
Government Technology

Johns Hopkins University Engineers Build Robot for Surgery

(TNS) — In a high-tech lab on Johns Hopkins University’s Homewood campus in Baltimore, engineers have been building a robot that may be able to stitch back together the broken vessels in your belly and at some point maybe your brain, no doctor needed. The robot has a...
ENGINEERING
Government Technology

Payment Tech Startup Promise Tackles Utility Billing

As state and local governments try to get past the pandemic, officials face the work of catching up on delinquent utility payments — all those dollars owed to them by residents who lost income and savings during the COVID-19 outbreak. An Oakland, Calif.-based software-as-a-service company called Promise is positioning...
ECONOMY
Government Technology

Bucks County, Pa., Taps Virtual Reality for Crisis Training

Virtual reality training simulations are beginning to spread in Bucks County, Pa. In November, the county introduced virtual reality training to its Crisis Intervention Team (CIT). Now, other departments, like the Bedminster Township Police Department (BTPD), have requested additional VR training to improve their crisis response. The 40-hour CIT program...
Government Technology

NYC Announces Vocational Training Program for Foster Youth

(TNS) — Mayor Adams pledged to make vocational training for foster care children a “hallmark” of his administration as he rolled out a new program on Tuesday aimed at giving the vulnerable kids a better shot at entering the city’s workforce. The new program, operated by...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Government Technology

Into the Circular City With Rheaply CEO Garry Cooper — ICYMI

With more focus on climate change, emissions and carbon footprints in recent years, cities large and small have increasingly looked toward the concept of a “circular city” to help build frameworks to become more sustainable. The idea of circular cities branches off of the circular economy concept. In...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Safety tips for parents of young farmers

People who live in cities, exurbs or suburbs may not come across farms very frequently. But millions of people, including children, still live on farms. In fact, in 2009 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted that more than one million children under the age of 20 lived, worked or had a regular presence on farms in the United States.
AGRICULTURE
Government Technology

Autonomous Transit Pilot Project in Texas to Expand Service

An on-demand, autonomous transit pilot in Texas is being expanded, pointing the way to a transit future that is dynamic, personalized and automated. The project, known as Arlington RAPID (Rideshare, Automation and Payment Integration Demonstration), is a partnership between the city, UT Arlington, transit provider Via and May Mobility, a maker of autonomous technology and fleet services.
ARLINGTON, TX

